HELENA — The first of two scheduled open dates, or bye weeks, offered Carroll's football team the opportunity to move on from last week's disappointing road loss to longtime rival Montana Tech.
After scoring on two of its first four drives, Carroll’s offense was held in check and finished the game with just over 200 yards of offense and 10 points.
Quarterback Jack Prka completed less than 50 percent of his passes for 135 yards, providing some extra motivation for the bye week.
“I’m really focusing on improving myself,” Prka said. “I have to perform a lot better than I did. Putting that game behind [me] but working hard. We have two options right now.”
“We can either work to get better or kinda sulk in that [loss]. I’m working right now. Watching lots of film on Eastern [Oregon].”
That is where leadership – from the players and coaches alike – show up. Team captains like Prka can lead by example by working on their shortcomings and not letting a loss similar to last Saturday drag them down.
Instead, the set back can be used to motivate them to want to get better.
Coaches preach a “stay the course” mentality because it is a long season, one that will surely take many twists and turns throughout the 10-game regular-season.
“It’s [like] a crosstown game – it’s kinda Cat-Griz, Capital High-Helena High – those games are a lot of emotion, a lot of fanfare,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “It just wasn’t our day and we didn’t come out on top.”
“Just gotta get back to work. You got punched in the mouth. It’s a 10-round fight. How are you going to respond?”
The Saints are moving forward by finding ways to be more consistent and limit mistakes.
Through two contests, Carroll’s offense is averaging just 13 points and is seventh in the Frontier Conference in total offense.
Against Tech, it was mistakes – on both sides of the ball – that hampered a winning effort. Limiting those – particularly the fumbles and penalties – are part of the answer about how to put the ball in the end zone more often.
“Sometimes the defense is going to make a great play,” Saints offensive coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel said. “They practice, too, and there’s great football teams in this league, but it’s [about] eliminating our own mistakes to allow us to stay on the field and allow us to have success and ultimately allow us to put points on the board.”
Carroll executed its scripted plays as well as could’ve been hoped for on the opening drive against Tech until a holding penalty threw the Saints off schedule and ultimately limited them to a field goal.
Penalties on defense aided two Oredigger scoring drives on Saturday and a false start turned a potential 4th and 1 conversion into a Saints punt on 4th and 6 mid-way through the third quarter.
Being locked in for every play on Saturdays begins at practice where the coaching staff works to convey a message of being 100 percent focused for 60 minutes on game day.
The goal is that, by practicing like every rep and every play is the play that defines a game, a more consistent level of play will be achieved on both sides of the ball when it matters most.
“We talk about…when you come to practice every play is the play, every snap is the snap, every catch is the catch,” Pfannenstiel said. “It’s learning then to take that and do that every single time like that.”
Carroll’s bye week allowed time for more position group drill work and for coaches to “deep dive” their own film in an attempt to uncover situational tendencies.
This open date also provided healing time for players who are banged up and for those who are healthy to hydrate and spend some extra time in the weight room.
The Saints held a scrimmage for the younger players, many of whom will redshirt this season, on Friday. Carroll will take Saturday off before resuming regular game week activities on Sunday in preparation for a road trip to La Grande, Oregon.
At 1-1 on the season, the Saints are part of a four-way log jam for third in the Frontier standings. Finding a way to the top of that heap, and ultimately to the top of the standings, will require a little more consistency and offensive output.
No one likes to lose, especially to a rival, but it might have provided the right motivation for a group hoping to catch fire in its final eight games.
“I think that [loss] was a kick in the ass to a lot of us,” Prka said.
