Mitch Malot

Carroll football announced the hiring of Mitch Malot to be its new offensive line coach on Tuesday. Malot played and coached at Frontier Conference member Southern Oregon.

 Daniel Shepard

HELENA — Mitch Malot was nearly finished packing for the 30-hour or so drive to Iowa where he would join NCAA Division III Luther College’s coaching staff.

Instead, Malot chopped that journey in half, getting a call from Carroll to become the Saints’ new offensive line coach.

