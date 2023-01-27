HELENA — Mitch Malot was nearly finished packing for the 30-hour or so drive to Iowa where he would join NCAA Division III Luther College’s coaching staff.
Instead, Malot chopped that journey in half, getting a call from Carroll to become the Saints’ new offensive line coach.
He replaces Ryan Springer, who accepted a position at NCAA Division II University of Sioux Falls in South Dakota.
Malot arrived in Helena from Oregon this week, assuming his duties, which include strength and conditioning coach, right away.
“The biggest thing is the tradition,” Malot said of joining Carroll. “Playing and coaching in the Frontier Conference and knowing Carroll – the winning culture and tradition here is unmatched. It definitely has that intriguing factor.”
Malot played and coached at Southern Oregon, a Frontier Conference affiliate member, leaving the Raiders after two seasons as their OL coach and run game coordinator.
Malot played center and long-snapped on SOU’s 2017 conference champion and national semifinal team.
He was on the team that beat Carroll 27-0 inside Nelson Stadium in 2018.
The Monday after his playing career ended, Malot said, he was thrown into the fire as SOU’s tight ends coach under then-head coach Charlie Hall and Raider offensive coordinator Ken Fasnacht.
“Jumped right into coaching,” Malot said. “I’ve kinda always known I wanted to be a coach. Didn’t really have the knowledge of how to get into the business, so Charlie Hall and Ken Fasnacht gave me an opportunity.”
“They said, ‘you’re never going to be an assistant to the assistant. If you want to coach, you’re gonna get thrown into the fire right now.’”
SOU finished fifth in the Frontier in rushing yards per game last season (136.6), totaling the conference’s fifth-most rushing touchdowns (16).
At Carroll, Malot inherits a position group that’s slated to return at least four starters from a season ago.
Andrew Carter, Carroll’s All-American center and Rimington Award winner, could be the lone departure, but he does have one final year of eligibility if he chooses to return. Carter has been on campus since classes resumed and has met Malot as the Saints conduct off-season workouts.
“He’s a great kid,” Malot said. “We haven’t spent a ton of time together, yet, but he’s very friendly and welcoming for me as a coach coming in.”
“He was the first guy to kinda get the o-line group chat ready to go for me, so he’s already stepped up in my eyes.”
Carter, a first-team All-Frontier selection last season, was one of three Carroll offensive linemen honored as tackle Hunter Mecham and guard Conor Quick earned second-team distinctions.
Malot, an Oregon native, has shared connections with Carroll offensive coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel.
Malot’s high school football coach, John Beck, has a relationship with Pfannenstiel, and one of Malot’s closer friends at Crater High School, Davey McCollum, was recruited to Lindenwood University (NCAA Division II program in Missouri) when Pfannenstiel was the offensive line coach there.
At just 25 years old, 2023 will be Malot’s fifth year coaching.
“I love the game of football and what it can bring to student-athletes,” Malot said. “Football is a huge part of, I think, myself growing up and becoming who I am. I think the game of football teaches you so much more than just football.”
“The life lessons and the brotherhood that come with football are unmatched in any other career path. I love football and I want to be a part of it and this was a way for me to stay engaged.”
He said the experiences he’s gained, first as a player at College of the Siskiyous and as a player and coach at SOU, has helped him grow as a coach.
Malot hopes to bring some of those experiences to Carroll, while continuing to build upon what the Saints have accomplished in recent seasons (two playoff appearances in the last three seasons).
“I just want to continue to grow,” Malot said. “I want to see this place grow, too, and get back to where it has been and where it was last year.”
“I want us to succeed and be the best we can be. I wanna do whatever I can to make this place succeed. I know that Carroll has that prestige and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”
