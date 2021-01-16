Carroll football’s 2021 recruiting class received a boost on Thursday when First-Team All-State linebacker Chayton Winkle decided to become a Saint.
Winkle, who played in all nine games for head coach Kyle Mihelish at Capital High last season, had interest from other Frontier Conference schools, including Montana Western and Montana Tech.
“Well, of course, Carroll is in my hometown of Helena,” Winkle said. “I’m able to get that hometown energy and that hometown support. I really loved the coaching staff, they’re very high energy. The program is top-notch, along with the academics.”
Winkle grew up attending games at Nelson Stadium and experiencing the rich football tradition that comes with six NAIA National Championships and numerous Frontier titles.
As a senior for the Bruins, Winkle booked 106 tackles, including 14 for a loss of yardage, four passes defended and a fumble recovery from his WILL linebacker position. To get to that point in his prep career, Winkle had to first carve out a role for himself at Capital, something that took a lot of hard work.
“He’s one of those kids that you have that you don’t want to go...We would always find a spot for a hard worker, but Chayton kind of created his own opportunities,” Mihelish said. “The last two years he worked extremely hard, and he created this opportunity for him to go to Carroll College.”
The 5-foot-9, 200-pound Winkle got an opportunity to be a leader on the field as a team captain for the Bruins last season. He said that role came with much responsibility and the last he wanted to do was let his teammates down.
That, of course, starts with a solid work ethic, something Winkle said he has always possessed. Still, Winkle recognizes he has skills left to develop and is always working to get better at everything he does on the football field.
Flip on Winkle’s highlight tape and it is apparent he likes to tackle. His build already packs a lot of punch and there are not many ball-carriers at this level that will be breaking his tackles.
Had a fun senior season! Going to miss it! Updated Senior Highlight.https://t.co/ux8L4SPpNR— Chayton Winkle (@ChaytonWinkle) November 18, 2020
“He plays our WILL position,” Mihelish said. “He’s kind of covered up by some linemen, so we usually have a kid there that we know can tackle. In the last few years, we’ve had the leading tackler in the state at linebacker. We’ve had some good kids and Chayton certainly is one of the better linebackers we’ve had at Capital High.”
Winkle had two recruiting visits to Carroll before he made his commitment. He said during that time he really connected with his position coach Randy Bandelow, as well as first-year defensive coordinator Wes Nurse.
Winkle is excited to learn from Nurse’s defensive scheme and really enjoyed the family-like atmosphere Carroll’s coaching staff presents to players.
“It’s going to be a good experience,” Winkle said. “I feel like I’m going to learn a lot from that scheme. I just felt like the whole coaching staff, in general, was just more of a family. They just want to accept you as family. Coach Nurse, coach Bandelow and the other coaches, it’s just really tight-knit and they’re really good guys.”
The newly-minted member of the purple and gold credited his parents and their sacrifices for getting him to this point. He said that while they helped him navigate the recruiting process, his parents ultimately left the decision about which school to attend on his shoulders.
“I just feel like it’s the right place for me,” Winkle said of Carroll.
Winkle plans to continue working out in preparation for joining Carroll’s roster in August with the rest of his fellow 2021 recruits.
