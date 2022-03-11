HELENA — Andrew Cook added the exclamation point to Carroll’s 72-58 NAIA National Tournament Opening Round win with a one-handed dunk with under a minute to play on Friday night in the PE Center, but it was Shamrock Campbell who led the charge.
The Saints, who picked up their 29th victory of the season, are now just one win away from the Round of 16 and a return trip to Kansas City after beating Mount Vernon Nazarene. They will play Jamestown (N.D.) on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the PE Center.
Early in the second half, it looked as if Carroll would run away from the Cougars. The Saints turned an eight-point halftime advantage into a 13-point edge quickly. Mount Vernon responded with a 7-0 run, however, and then got to within one point when Kade Ruegsegger buried a 3-pointer mid-way through the half.
“I thought our conditioning really kicked in,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said. “They were hitting shots and made the run and got it close. Then I thought our guys just kept playing good defense and then we kinda separated and their shots weren’t falling like the last six minutes or so. Murat was huge on the offensive boards. The guys were active, and I think it was our conditioning.”
Carroll never blinked and instead picked up full-court, forcing two MVNU turnovers that gave the Saints important extra possessions down the stretch.
Murat Guzelocak converted a lay-up off an offensive rebound to put Carroll up by five, and after the Cougars cut the lead to a pair, Guzelocak pulled down another offensive board and found Campbell for a wide-open 3-pointer.
Guzelocak totaled eight rebounds in the victory, five of the offensive variety. Lowell Chan and Brendan Temple also grabbed eight rebounds as the Saints out-rebounded MVNU 37-26 overall and 10-5 on the offensive glass.
“Brendan, Lowell, Murat hurt them on the glass big time,” Campbell said. “They’re a bigger team than us, but they wedged them down and did great on the glass. I thought that was big for us…When they were going on that run, we got it to Brendan and he went and got a bucket and a foul. That was big. It stopped their run, got us to the foul line, and kinda got us together. I think that’s kinda how we combatted their run.”
Carroll out-scored MVNU 20-7 after the Cougars drew to within one point. Campbell buried three of his five 3-pointers in the second half, including one with less than eight minutes to play that stretched the Saints’ lead.
Campbell scored a game-high 25 points in the victory on 9-for-17 shooting. He dished out seven assists, was credited with two steals and pulled down two rebounds.
“He was aggressive,” Paulson said of his point guard. “He had to be and he’s gonna have to be. He was amazing tonight. One of the best games I’ve ever seen him play.”
The Saints were playing without Frontier Conference Player of the Year Jovan Sljivancanin. The senior is out with an injury, meaning his production falls to Campbell and the rest of the roster.
“I’m confident in myself and in my shot. Losing Jovan – I feel for him,” Campbell said. “I know I’m going to have to be aggressive. Other guys know they’re going to have to be aggressive. I thought Jonny came out and had a great first half offensively…Everyone knows they need to kinda step up with Jovan going down, he’s such a big piece to this team.”
Jonny Hillman joined Campbell in double figures with 10 points on Friday night. Hillman added four assists and three rebounds, while Temple chipped in nine points and Cook added another eight points, three assists and three rebounds.
Chan and Guzelocak each totaled six points off the bench. Garrett Long scored seven points in the win.
It is a less than 24-hour turnaround for Carroll. Jamestown, the No. 6 seed in the Duer Quadrant, is up next after the Jimmies beat No. 11 seed Lewis-Clark State on Friday.
“They’re big,” Paulson said of Jamestown. “They’ve got Mason Walters. He kinda backs you in like Charles Barkley, he’s a load. They’re well-coached. They made the [a deep tournament run] last year. It’ll be a battle.”
Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m. from the PE Center. A trip to the Round of 16 is on the line.
“We gotta rest up and stay dialed,” Campbell said. “Enjoy this one, but know we’re not done. Know that we’ve got another game tomorrow in our home gym and we gotta take care of business.”
