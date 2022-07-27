HELENA — Jovan Sljivancanin, who accomplished everything short of a national championship in his four years at Carroll, has signed to play professionally for Mega MIS basketball in Serbia.
Mega MIS competes in the ABA League First Division, which features teams from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia.
Sljivancanin can now fulfill his dream of playing professionally, and do so in his hometown of Belgrade.
Sljivancanin elected not to exercise his fifth and final year of eligibility at Carroll following a career year. A knee injury sidelined Sljivancanin for Carroll’s run in the NAIA playoffs, but as a senior, the 6-foot-5 Sljivancanin averaged 19.5 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.
He racked up 20 double-doubles in his final season, finishing with 52 for his career.
Sljivancanin was tabbed first team All-American, becoming just the fifth Carroll men’s basketball player to do so (J.D. Solomon, Zach Taylor, Ryan Imhoff, Match Burnham), and earned Frontier Conference Player of the Year honors.
Sljivancanin finished his career as a Saint ranked fifth on Carroll's all-time scoring list with 1,940 points. He pulled down over 1,100 career rebounds, shot better than 47 percent from the field, and averaged 15.3 points, nine rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in his four years at Carroll.
Carroll won two regular-season championships with Sljivancanin on the roster and played in four consecutive Frontier Tournament Championship games. Carroll qualified for the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship Tournament all four years, advancing to the championship game Sljivancanin’s freshman year and to the quarterfinals his junior season.
Sljivancanin was also named to the 2022 Bevo Francis Award Top-25 Watch List as one of the nation’s best small-college basketball players.
This article will be updated
