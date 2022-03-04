HELENA — Carroll’s men’s basketball team will host Mount Vernon Nazarene in the Opening Round of the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship Tournament on March 11. Carroll’s women will travel to New Orleans to face Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) in the opening round.
Both 64-team brackets were revealed for the NAIA National Tournaments on Thursday. Each of Carroll’s teams enter the tournament as at-large bids after falling in their respective Frontier Conference Tournament Championship games earlier this week.
Each 64-team field is broken up into four, 16-team quadrants and teams are seeded 1-16 within those quadrants. For the opening round games, the fields will be spread out among 16 host sites.
On the men’s side, the Saints were recently chosen as one of those 16 host sites and drew the aforementioned Mount Vernon Nazarene, as well as Jamestown (ND), and Lewis-Clark State, in their four-team “pod” tournament.
“It’s a big advantage to host…New format, kinda the first time like this for us hosting,” Carroll men’s head coach Kurt Paulson said. “Excited to be in our own beds, that’s a big advantage.”
Carroll is the No. 3 seed in the Duer Quadrant, while Mount Vernon Nazarene is the No. 14 seed. The Saints are the highest seed in their pod, while the Jamestown-LC-State matchup will be a six-eleven seed contest.
Carroll, who fell to Montana Tech in the league tournament championship on Monday, is making its 16th all-time appearance in the national tournament. The Saints have now qualified all four seasons under Paulson and are one season removed from making a quarterfinal run.
Carroll is 19-14 in national tournament games all-time, according to the NAIA’s record books, and qualified for the seventh-straight time.
“It’s obviously exciting when you get to this time of the year because you’re looking forward in the Frontier Conference – that very challenging schedule playing everybody three times and seeing some people a fourth time in the playoffs. That’s over and it’s a fresh start,” Carroll Athletic Director Charlie Gross said. “To be able to host an opening round weekend is very special.”
Carroll enters the national tournament 28-4 on the season. Should Carroll win its first opening round game, the Saints would play the winner of the Jamestown-LC-State game. The winner of that contest advances to the Round of 16 and the final site tournament in Kansas City, Missouri.
Montana Tech also qualified for the national tournament as the Frontier’s automatic bid in the men’s field. The Orediggers are the No. 3 seed in the Liston Quadrant and will face Mid-America Christian (Okla.) in Waxahachie, Texas, in the first round.
On the women’s side, Carroll was matched up with Lindsey Wilson. The Saints are the No. 3 seed in the Naismith Quadrant. Loyola (La.) is the host team in Carroll’s “pod” tournament.
Like the men, Carroll’s women are the highest-seeded team in their four-team pod. Lindsey Wilson is a No. 14 seed in the quadrant, while Loyola (No. 6) and No. 11 seed Menlo (Calif.) round out the four-team segment.
Carroll is at least somewhat familiar with two of the three other teams in its pod. The Saints played – and beat – Lindsey Wilson in what was a top-15-ranked matchup on Nov. 27 in the Julie Costello Memorial Classic in Crestview Hills, Kentucky. Carroll out-scored Lindsey Wilson 22-12 in the fourth quarter of that game to produce the lopsided result.
Dani Wagner scored a game-high 28 points – on 11-for-15 shooting – and four Saints broke into double figures.
“They were missing one of their best players when we played them, and at the time, one of their best rebounders,” Carroll head women’s coach Rachelle Sayers said. “So they’ll get her back. But I think we’re playing better. We play well on the road, the kids have been here before and we’re excited to start preparing for our next opportunity.”
Carroll was scheduled to play Menlo during the Cactus Classic in Mesa, Arizona, in December, but the game was canceled over COVID-19 concerns within Menlo’s program.
Carroll enters the national tournament as an at-large bid after falling to Rocky Mountain College in the league tournament championship game on Tuesday. It is the Saints’ 13th all-time appearance in the national tournament. Carroll holds a 7-11 all-time record, according to the NAIA’s record books, and exited the tournament in the first round last season after falling to Lewis-Clark State.
Carroll has qualified for the national tournament eight times under Sayers.
“We said going into it, ‘send us anywhere, we’ll play anyone,’” Sayers said. “We’re excited to get another shot to keep playing, and wherever they sent us we were gonna be excited about it. I know the players are excited, I’m excited. I like our bracket. We’ve already played Lindsey Wilson. We scouted Menlo because we thought we were gonna play them in Arizona, so we’re familiar with two of the three teams in the tournament.”
Rocky, Providence and Montana Western all join Carroll as qualifiers from the Frontier on the women’s side. The Battlin’ Bears earned the league’s automatic bid in the women’s bracket and will play host to Hope International, Dakota State and Reinhardt in Billings. Rocky – as the No. 2 seed in the Duer Quadrant – will face No. 15 Reinhardt in the first round.
Providence and Montana Western are both at-large bids. The Argos are the No. 5 seed in the Liston Quadrant and play Talladega (Ala.) in Alexandria, Louisiana. Montana Western is the No. 9 seed in the Liston Quadrant and is slated to play No. 8 Science & Arts (Okla.) in Santa Barbara, California.
Like on the men’s side, teams have to win two games in order to advance to the Round of 16 and the final site contests. That will take place in Sioux City, Iowa, beginning on March 17.
