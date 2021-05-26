HELENA — It may be the middle of the off-season for many of Carroll’s sports teams, but that only means it is camp season. On-campus camps were hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, but for 2021, they have bounced back in a big way.
Carroll’s camp page on their website showcases a wide variety of camps being offered this summer in sports like basketball, football, soccer and volleyball. Some start as early as the first week of June, while others are scheduled for late-July and into August.
Below are the details for all the Carroll sports camps currently scheduled for this summer.
Men’s Basketball
Prospect Camp - June 6 from 5:30-7 p.m. for boys entering grades 8-12 in fall of 2021. The cost of the camp is $20 and promises “college-level skills development” as well as a facilities tour.
Skills Clinic - June 11 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. for boys entering grades K-9 in the fall of 2021. The cost of the camp is $40 and offers games and competitions.
Day Camp - June 16-18 from 2-6 p.m. for boys entering grades K-9 in the fall of 2021. The camp cost is $150 and includes daily skill development, games and a camp shirt.
Competition Camp - June 25 (5:30-9 p.m.), June 26 (8:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.), June 27 (8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.). For boys entering grades 4-10 with a cost of $225. This camp is all about player development and teaching the game of basketball. Campers receive lunch and dinner on the 26th and lunch on the 27th.
Jr. Day Camp - June 29 - July 2 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. for boys entering grades K-4. The cost of the camp is $175 and includes a camp shirt.
Registration can be made here or by contacting coach Kurt Paulson at kpaulson@carroll.edu.
Women’s Basketball
Prospect Camp - June 20 (5-8 p.m.), June 21 (9 a.m. - 8 p.m.), June 22 (9 a.m. - 2 p.m.) for girls entering grades 9-12. Cost of the camp is $185 and offers everything from position work to skill development, individual player evaluations and a campus tour and Q&A with players and coaches.
Day Camp Session I - June 23-25 for girls in grades K-3 from 9 a.m. - noon --- June 23-25 for girls in grades 4-8 from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Cost of the camp is $110 for girls grades K-3, $135 for girls grades 4-8. The camp offers a focus on basketball fundamentals as well as teamwork and sportsmanship and also games and competition.
COED Day Camp Session II - July 26-29 for boys and girls in grades K-3 from 9 a.m. - noon. July 26-29 for girls in grades 4-8 and boys in grades 4-6 from 12:30-4:30 p.m. --- July 26-29 for girls grades 9-12 from 6-8 p.m.
The cost is $150 for campers in grades K-3, $175 for those in grades 4-8. The high school camp is $75 and offers freshmen through seniors to play against current Carroll players as well as position work with players and coaches.
Registration can be made here or by contacting coach Rachelle Sayers at rsayers@carroll.edu or 406.461.0204.
Men’s Soccer
Saints Boys Soccer Academy - June 21-24 from 9 a.m. - noon and 1-3 p.m. for boys ages 5-18. The camp will be held at the Nelson Stadium Soccer Field and will be staffed by Carroll’s head men’s soccer coach Doug Mello and his staff. Campers will get individual instruction and feedback for the coaching staff. The cost is $220 and campers are asked to bring a soccer ball, water bottle and bagged lunch.
Registration can be made here or by contacting coach Doug Mello at 406.202.4576 (cell) or 406.447.5456 (office).
Women’s Soccer
Saints Girls Soccer Academy - June 28-July 1 from 9 a.m. - noon. and 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Football
Youth Camp - June 14-16 from 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. for boys entering grades 1-8 in the fall of 2021. Campers will learn fundamentals and teamwork necessary in the game of football. Campers are asked to bring a T-shirt, cleats/shoes, shorts, a drink and snack. The cost of the camp is $95 (increases to $115 after June 1).
2022 Senior Class Prospect Day - June 17 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. for high school seniors that will be graduating in the class of 2022. Participants will receive tours of Carroll’s campus and athletic facilities and get a chance to meet with Carroll players and coaches. The cost of the camp is $45 (increases to $55 after June 1) and includes lunch for the participant and one guest.
Big Man Camp - June 18 (12-9 p.m.), June 19 (8 a.m. - 4 p.m.) for boys entering grades 9-12 in the fall of 2021. The camp offers “instruction and tools for success” to offensive and defensive linemen. Carroll’s offensive and defensive line coaches Ryan Springer and Arie Anderson will be on hand, as will guest coaches, to run players through drills and offer individual instruction. Camp fee is $95 (increases to $110 after June 1). Camp fee plus meals is $120 (increases to $145 after June 1). Campers are asked to bring a helmet, cleats, mouth guard and shoulder pads.
Registration and more information can be found here.
Volleyball
Grades 9-12 - July 18-21
High School Tournament - July 22
Grades 3-8 - August 4-6
