HELENA — Carroll College Athletics is pleased to announce our 2021 Hall of Fame class as well as the Warren L. Nelson Award winners who will be honored on Saturday as a part of Homecoming Weekend.
It is a great honor for Carroll to be able to host this event this year after not being able to in 2020.
"We're really excited to be able to host the 2021 induction ceremony," Athletic Director Charlie Gross said. "We weren't able to have the event last year and this is always a very special event both for our alumni and our entire campus. It will be a wonderful celebration."
The weekend's events will include:
The Induction Breakfast, which will take place the morning of the ninth at 8:30 at the Great Northern.
The introduction of the 2021 inductees at half time of the football game. Tickets to the game can be purchased online.
Friday night socials at the PE Center for the 2010 football team and the 1979-80 women's basketball team. The football team social will start at 7 and the women's basketball social will start at 6.
Now let's meet our 2021 Hall of Fame inductees and Warren L. Nelson Award winner:
Nick Howlett - Football: Howlett served as the Saints' Assistant Football Coach for 20 years (1999-2018), 19 as the offensive coordinator. During this time, the Saints football team saw unprecedented success reaching eight National Championships, and winning six. Howlett was named the 2004 NAIA National Assistant Coach of the Year, as well as the 2012 Victory Sports Network Assistant Coach of the Year. Howlett's offenses established 40 offensive records. He coached a quarterback with the highest passing efficiency of all time at any collegiate level (70.4%), and the all time leader in passing yards at the time. He coached three NAIA National Players of the Year, and two NAIA Football Hall of Famers.
Katie (Martin) Reed - Women's Soccer: Martin played four years for the Fighting Saints (2006-2009). Her team qualified for the first National Tournament in Carroll history in 2006. In 2007, Carroll placed fifth at Nationals, finishing with a 17-2-2 record. Martin was selected to the National All-Tournament team alongside teammate Jenni Annicchiarico, the First Lady Saints to earn the honor. In 2008, Martin was named Captain of her team, and was a second team All-Frontier Defender. In 2009, her team won the Frontier Conference, and lost in the semifinals of the NAIA Tournament. She was selected first team All-Frontier Defender, and third team NAIA All-American that year.
Phil Lenoue - Football: Lenoue joined the Carroll football program out of Gonzaga Prep, in Spokane, WA. He was a part of five Conference Championships (2003-2007) and four National Championships (2003,2004,2005,2007). Lenoue was named first team All-Conference in '05,'06, & '07, as well as first team All-American in 2007. In addition, Lenoue was named Academic All-Conference in 2006 and 2007. Lenoue totaled 122 tackles, 54.5 tackles for loss, 35 sacks, and two interceptions in his time at Carroll. He was a co-captain of the '07 team that ranked No. 1 in scoring defense (5.4 points allowed per game). Lenoue was also named to the NAIA All-Decade team for the 2000s.
Michelle (Bisch) Mattson - Volleyball: A Butte, MT native, Bisch spent one season as a redshirt before starting for the Saints. Bisch was named All-Frontier Conference, and All-Region all four years. Bisch also was named All-American three years (1999, 2000 & 2001). In '01 she led the conference in hitting efficiency (.360) and her team in every category with the exception of Aces and Assists. Michelle was Team MVP in '99, '00 and on the 2001 team that ended the season with a record of 27-9 overall, 12-2 in conference, and finished the season ranked No. 13 in the nation.
Jim Hogan - Football: A true Carroll legend, Jim Hogan spent 19 seasons as an assistant coach for the Fighting Saints ('99-'17). Hogan coached 10 first team All-Americans, and 33 first team all Frontier Conference athletes. His '03 offensive line was awarded Offensive MVP of their quarterfinal playoff game. Hogan coached one Rimington Award finalist, and two Rimington Award winners. His career included eight National Championship appearances, six National Championships, and 14 Frontier Conference Championships (including 12 consecutive). Hogan was named NAIA National Strength Coach of the year in 2005, and NAIA National Assistant Coach of the Year in 2013. Hogan was responsible for a win/loss record of 196-48.
1979-1980 Women's Basketball Team: The '79-'80 Lady Saints were Carroll's first Frontier Conference basketball champions. Coached by Tom Kelly, the team finished 19-9, and 9-3 in conference play. Shelley Mitchell averaged 10.9 points to lead the squad, followed by Elena Ross (9.4 ppg), while Lynn Patterson led the team in rebounds with 6.5 per game. Elena Ross, JoAnne Cloud and Shelley Mitchell were named second team All Frontier Conference, and Lynn Patterson was an honorable mention All Frontier pick as well. The Team finished third at the Region IX tourney to end the season with an OT win against Alaska-Fairbanks.
Elly (Bruursema) Chadwick - Women's Basketball: One of the most skilled offensive scorers in Saints history, Bruursema, a Reed Point, MT native, played at Carroll from 2006-2010. She played in 125 games on the hardwood, and finished her career ninth all time in Carroll history with 1384 points, 17th in scoring avg. (11.1 ppg), third in free throw percentage (81.5%) and fifth in 3-pointers made (222). She led the Frontier conference in PPG (18.3) in '08-'09, and was twice named All-Frontier conference.
2010 Football Team: Carroll's most recent National Championship team, capped off a run of six titles in nine seasons with a 10-7 victory over Sioux Falls in Rome, GA. The 2010 team was part of a run of success where the Saints won 42 consecutive conference games. Led by Frontier Conference Player of the Year Gary Wagner, and All-Americans Bubba Bartlett, Andy Fjeseth, Thomas Dolan, and John Camino the team finished 14-0, won the Frontier Conference, and finished No. 1 in the Nation's final rankings.
Bill Darcy and Gail Moser - Warren L. Nelson Award winners: Bill Darcy and Gail Moser are two of the most loyal supporters of Carroll College Athletics. Darcy, a 1967 Carroll graduate, can be found on the sidelines at any football game whether it be at Nelson Stadium or on the road. Bill and Gail show their support for all Carroll student-athletes in so many ways from cheering loud at sporting events to Gail making cookies for the players to eat following a big game. Darcy played football for the Saints before moving to Portland and working for IBM. In 1995, he and Gail moved to Helena and have been Saints super fans ever since. They truly embody what it means to be a Fighting Saint.
