HELENA — Seven months flew by, and in just about a week, Carroll’s basketball teams will play the first countable games of the 2022-23 season.
Two new-look teams take the court for the Saints after experiencing a changing-of-the-guard moment this off-season.
Jovan Sljivancanin, Shamrock Campbell, Dani Wagner and Christine Denny – All-Americans who each scored well over 1,000 career points in purple and gold – either graduated or transferred, while impact players like Ifeanyi Okeke and Jaidyn Lyman did the same.
Plenty of familiar faces are back, though, and with Kurt Paulson and Rachelle Sayers helming the programs, the same standard that’s brought Carroll so much success on the hardwood remains.
Carroll tips off its season with the annual Purple-Gold Scrimmage on Friday inside the PE Center. The junior-varsity women’s team plays at 5:30 p.m., with the varsity squads to follow at 6 (women’s) and 7 (men’s).
Let’s take a look at the two teams, squads that were each voted Frontier Conference preseason favorites by the league's coaches, ahead of the 2022-23 season:
‘We have a lot of weapons’: Carroll women reloaded for another run
Carroll could have as many as three NCAA Division I transfers in its starting lineup at a time this season.
University of Montana transfer and former Havre High star Kyndall Keller is the newest addition, joining former Helena High teammates Kamden Hilborn and Jamie Pickens in purple and gold.
“They’re all really fun and goofy in their own way,” Keller said of her new teammates. “They’re a blast to be around and they welcomed me with open arms. They all allowed me to fit in and we just work hard and play basketball together.”
“The transition wasn’t too bad. I think a big part of it is just your mental piece – just coming in and being locked in and focused. Writing plays down, talking to your teammates, asking lots of questions and then just giving it your all.”
Despite losing two All-Americans, the Saints are just as deep and talented as ever.
Pickens was tabbed a preseason co-Player of the Year by the Frontier Conference on Wednesday and is Carroll’s leading returning scorer from a team that made a run to the NAIA National Tournament Round of 16.
Swannack is a preseason All-Conference player after averaging 9.5 points a season ago, and Hilborn is back for one final season to renew her stake as one of the Frontier’s best point guards (4.7 assists per game last season).
“I love their competitiveness,” Sayers said of her group. “The leadership with our upperclassmen has been great. We have a lot of new faces, so we’re doing a lot of reviewing right now.”
“We have a lot of weapons. It’s exciting and it’s a challenge to try to piece it all together. I think, in the first couple weeks, it’s come along pretty well.”
Sayers’ squad has the versatility to throw many different lineups at opponents.
With Denny gone, Carroll is prepared to start two 6-foot-2 post players in Pickens and Geritz. Those two, while they played a bunch last year, weren’t on the floor much at the same time.
“Me and Maddie were here [during the summer] getting reps at the four and five, working together and finding that chemistry with each other…We really got some chemistry doing on-balls and 3-on-3,” Pickens said. “Just getting the reps at that was what we wanted to work on, and we did.”
Carroll can also trot out a four-guard look with Hilborn, Keller, Swannack and sophomore Addi Ekstrom.
“When you have players who stay in the program for four or five years, you have an opportunity to do a lot of different things,” Sayers said. “We’re seeing the result of that right now where we can move players around – we can play big, we can play small and they can all adjust.”
“They know what we’re looking for, they know what their role is and they can adapt to how we need to play against our opponent. I think you’re going to see a lot of different lineups from us.”
Much like the men’s team, there will be some feeling out once games begin to be played.
Carroll essentially maintained the same starting lineup for two seasons, so with some new players to interject, new chemistry needs to be built. That process has already begun in preseason practice and will continue into the regular-season.
“The dynamic is definitely different, but it’s a good one and we’re excited to get back on the court with each other and kinda figure each other out,” Pickens said. “It’ll be interesting to see where everyone fits in.”
For the first time since the 2016-17 season, the trio of Wagner, Denny and Lyman aren’t on Carroll’s roster.
It’s a different experience for Sayers, as well as for those who spent so many years as their teammates, but it’s also an opportunity for this team to forge its own history.
“To not have those seniors who had been here for five and six years – it’s a lot of different faces, it’s a different vibe, it’s a different energy, it’s a different team,” Sayers said.
“Obviously they had major success in their time here and this group wants to surpass that. They don’t want to play in the shadows of that group. They want to blaze their own trail and do something that we haven’t ever done here. I’m excited to see where they can get to.”
‘Lotta changes’ for Carroll men
The Saints are young, but it’s experienced youth.
Jonny Hillman and Brendan Temple are the lone seniors on a team that features six freshmen, three redshirt freshmen, two sophomores and three juniors.
It’s a team without its top-three leading scorers and two-top rebounders from last season, so there’s plenty of production to replace.
Paulson also brought in a new assistant coach, Seth Yates, to replace Ronn See who left to become South Carolina Upstate’s Assistant Director of Basketball Operations.
“Lotta changes this off-season, lotta new faces, but our team has already grown so much in the short time we’ve been together,” Hillman said. “The freshmen are getting better. The seniors and juniors have done a good job of taking the freshmen under their wing and getting them caught up to the speed of the college game.”
Hillman is gearing up for a bit of a different role this season.
He played a lot of small forward a year ago, some four and a little five as the season wore on. This year, he could be relied on more to handle the basketball as a two-guard, or even point guard.
It’s a role he’s spent the off-season preparing for, one that will lead to more shot opportunities for the hard-nosed, do-everything glue player.
Hillman’s versatility to, essentially, play every position on the floor, underscores Carroll’s versatility this season.
Paulson has always been big on players who can play multiple positions, but as he gets a feel for this year’s team, guys could find themselves in a multitude of different roles.
“I think we’re pretty versatile. I’m still learning this group because I just don’t know our strengths and weaknesses, yet…You really need games to see where you’re at. We do have size and we have talent. It’s just gonna take a while for me to see what’s working.”
Temple will be one guy who won’t move around much. The big man’s senior season is shaping up to be the culmination of four years of dedication to getting better around the low block and bulking up to battle the Frontier’s top post players.
After averaging 8.8 points and 5.1 rebounds and looking downright unstoppable at times last season (18 points on 8-for-11 shooting against Montana Tech; 16 points on 6-for-6 shooting against MSU-Northern), Temple could be due for a double-double per game kind of campaign.
Sophomore Andrew Cook appears to be in line to take over starting point guard duties.
He started 13 games down the stretch as a true freshman and notched his first two career 20-point games. Cook can put the ball in the hoop, but this year he’ll be counted on to do much more.
“I just need to make the right plays for our team,” Cook said. “Sometimes that’ll be scoring and sometimes it’ll be passing. Me and coach [Paulson] have already had talks about this – how I just have to make the right reads every time…It’ll be a team effort this year and it’s a lot of fun playing like that.”
Cook’s abilities on the court are unquestionable, but he wanted to improve his mental ability in the off-season. Cook hopes that, by doing so, he can maintain a high level of play for all 40 minutes.
“For me, it’s about being more focused than I was last year – sometimes I wasn’t always super, super locked in,” Cook said. “That’s something I’ve been working on this year – not ever taking plays off and being in that zone for the entire game.”
“Most of the game, for me, is all just mental. I’ve been doing lots of mental training to be focused throughout.”
His classmate Garrett Long has taken strides to improve his outside shot, but won’t be quick to get away from his aggressive nature, offensively and defensively, that Saints fans received a glimpse of last season.
By the end of the year, Long was playing starter minutes, a role that’ll carry over to this season as he looks to fill that two-guard role.
“I played them last year because they earned it and I knew this year they’d have to be focal points,” Paulson said of Cook and Long. “They gotta take another big step. They’re good enough [to do that]. They’re like juniors, to me, because they played so much as true freshmen.”
Junior Gui Pedra has starting experience and can play three through five at 6-foot-6. He shot 57.7 percent from the field a year ago, including 60 percent (21-for-35) from 3-point range.
Murat Guzelocak is also back to provide depth at the post position.
Apart from the returners, Carroll has several first-year players primed to make an impact.
Jordan Bryant was brought in from Yuba College to provide an older, more experienced, presence in the locker room. He can fill that four-player role as an around-the-rim guy at 6-foot-6, while also being able to knock down the open perimeter shot.
Freshmen Brayden Koch (6-foot-2 shooting guard), Isaiah Moore (6-foot-5 three- or four-player) and Derek Kramer (6-foot-9 post player) will likely all see playing time this season.
