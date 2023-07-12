HELENA — Jamie Pickens will return for her fourth season with Carroll’s women’s basketball team, a decision made official on Tuesday via social media, one that no doubt induced a collective groan from the rest of the Frontier Conference.

The hometown standout averaged 17.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 33 games last season, earning NAIA first-team All-America (only second player in program history) and co-Frontier Player of the Year honors, while leading the Saints to a second straight national tournament round of 16 appearance.

She totaled 10 double-doubles, including two in Carroll’s three national tournament games.

Pickens eclipsed 1,000 career points as a Saint on Dec. 31 against Briercrest College and will enter the 2023-24 season 149 points short of 1,500.

In 92 career games with the Saints, Pickens has averaged 14.7 points and seven rebounds. Carroll is 75-17 (.815) in those games and has captured two Frontier regular-season and tournament championships over the last three seasons.

Pickens, who graduated from Helena High after winning two Montana Gatorade Player of the Year awards, earned back-to-back honorable mention All-America accolades in her first two seasons at Carroll.

She was the Frontier’s Newcomer of the Year in 2021 and is a three-time member of the conference’s year-end first team.

Pickens joins two other seniors who will return for a final year of eligibility.

Maddie Geritz and Erica Nessan have made official their intentions to return for the 2023-24 campaign.

“Having these seniors back is not just exciting for our team, but the community as a whole,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said in a press release. “They have all put their futures on hold to give our team, me, Carroll College, and the community of Helena one more run at a championship.”

Geritz started 31 games last season and averaged 8.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Nessan averaged 7.4 minutes off the bench and supplied six key points in a national tournament second-round win over Jamestown that sent the Saints to Sioux City, Iowa.

While Carroll graduated point guard Kamden Hilborn and forward Sienna Swannack, the Saints return three starters for next season and added NCAA Division I transfer Willa Albrecht from the University of Montana in late-April.

Presumably, the Saints’ starting lineup will once again feature three Division I transfers (Pickens, Albrecht, Kyndall Keller).