WHITEFISH — Sophomore Andrew Cook logged back-to-back 20-plus point games, establishing a new career-high in the process, while Kamden Hilborn recorded Carroll women’s basketball’s first triple-double in at least 20 years on Sunday.
Both Carroll student-athletes were tabbed Frontier Conference Basketball Players of the Week on Monday.
Cook, who earned the accolade for the second-straight week, scored a career-best 24 points, on 11-for-18 shooting, in a loss to Olivet Nazarene on Sunday. Cook added 23 points in a loss to Ottawa on Saturday.
It is the third straight week a Carroll men’s basketball player has earned player of the week honors, dating back to Brendan Temple on Dec. 5.
Cook now has five 20-point games this season and paces the Saints in scoring, averaging 17.4 points per game. Cook has started all 11 games for Carroll heading into Monday afternoon’s contest and is averaging 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
Cook is currently leading the Frontier in scoring. He ranks sixth in field goal percentage (55 percent) and fourth in minutes played per game (30.8).
Hilborn, a fifth-year senior in her fourth season with the Saints, made history Sunday afternoon, becoming the first Carroll women’s basketball player since at least 2003 to record a triple-double.
Hilborn, a former Helena High standout, scored 11 points, pulled down 18 rebounds and dished out 13 assists in a 68-53 win over Warner University.
Hilborn established a new career-high for single-game rebounds and matched a career-best in single-game assists (March 17 vs. Morningside).
Sunday was Hilborn’s second time breaking into double figures in scoring this season and ninth time with four or more assists in a game.
Hilborn is now averaging 6.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game heading into a matchup with Southeastern on Tuesday.
Hilborn currently paces the Frontier with 69 assists and has 35 more than second-place Sienna Swannack. Hilborn is seventh in the NAIA in assists per game and eighth in total assists.
