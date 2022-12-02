HELENA — Two Carroll seniors established new single-game scoring bests Thursday night as the Saints men’s and women’s basketball teams swept Montana Western in Frontier Conference openers.
The No. 9-ranked women bested the 21st-ranked Bulldogs 72-61 behind Kamden Hilborn’s 25 points and six assists, while the No. 23-ranked men beat Western 76-65 with the help of a 27-point, 13-rebound double-double from big man Brendan Temple.
For Rachelle Sayers’ squad, Thursday’s victory was its second win over a top-25-ranked opponent in four chances this season. It advanced the Saints to 5-3 on the young season and extended their win streak to nine games over the Bulldogs.
Hilborn accounted for six of Carroll’s eight made field goals in the first quarter and, single-handedly, matched Western’s 15 points at the end of 10 minutes.
Carroll took a seven-point advantage into the halftime locker room, but by the 7:15 mark of the third quarter, Western was within a possession courtesy of a Brynley Fitzgerald 3-pointer.
Hilborn knocked down one of her own on the other side of a timeout, igniting a 21-7 Saints push to end the third quarter.
“She was just unbelievable tonight,” Sayers said of her point guard. “That’s Kamden – she’s put the work in. Six assists, no turnovers, 25 points, and she had the defensive matchup to guard Brynley [Fitzgerald].”
“I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
Western chipped back from a deficit that ballooned to as big as 17 points on the back of a Shainy Mack triple and two big 3-pointers from Joelnell Momberg.
Fitzgerald free throws drew the Bulldogs to within a point, and this time it was junior transfer Kyndall Keller’s turn to respond for Carroll.
After attempting just one field goal in the first half, Keller poured in 12 second-half points, including a mid-range jumper and a 3-pointer in the span of 30 seconds to turn a three-point edge into a three possession game with under two minutes to play.
Carroll ended the contest on a 10-0 run.
The Saints held a plus-seven advantage on the offensive boards on Thursday. Carroll pulled down 12 offensive rebounds and turned them into eight second-chance points in the second half alone.
“The work we did on the defensive boards in the first half just wasn’t as good in the second half,” Western head coach Lindsay Woolley said. “When you give up [12] offensive rebounds in the second half, those are typically gonna be two points when Pickens and Geritz are scooping them up.”
“Just didn’t do a great job on the boards.”
Mack paced the Bulldogs with 15 points, while Fitzgerald totaled 14.
Momberg added 13 points and Jordan Sweeney contributed 12 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
Hilborn played all 40 minutes and finished 10-for-18 from the field. She pulled down three rebounds and did not turn the basketball over despite handling it for much of the game.
Jamie Pickens and Maddie Geritz each scored 11 points in the victory. The 6-foot-2 duo combined for 15 rebounds (seven offensive).
“I thought Maddie came in and gave us a huge lift defensively and offensively,” Sayers said. “I thought the poise of Sienna Swannack…she’s just a calming presence for us. She and Kamden operating together got us into our stuff.”
“We just really talked about getting the ball reversed and staying in the offense. I thought that was a big key, and obviously Kyndall made some big shots.”
Addi Ekstrom chipped in nine points, eight rebounds and two assists in her first start of the season.
Temple goes off in Saints victory
If you’re garnering comparisons to NBA Hall of Famers post game, that means you must’ve just finished an outstanding performance on the hardwood.
That’s exactly what Brendan Temple put together Thursday night with a career-best performance in a victory over the Bulldogs.
“He was Kevin McHale down there with the footwork,” Saints head men’s coach Kurt Paulson said. “He’s been working hard and it’s showing.”
“He’s very patient down there. He was like 6-foot-1 his first few years of high school, so he was a point guard…He has great passing ability, so even when he didn’t score tonight, he probed in the post and found [his teammates] on the kick out.”
Temple, a senior out of Castle Rock, Colorado, scored 15 points, pulled down seven rebounds and dished out three assists in 18 second-half minutes as the Saints pulled away late.
Temple scored or assisted on six consecutive Carroll field goals to help spur an 11-0 Saints run down the stretch.
The 6-foot-8 preseason All-Conference pick passed out of a low-block double team to a wide open lay-up one possession before pulling down an offensive board and converting the easy put-back.
He then turned to his bag of go-to post moves for the other buckets.
For Temple, Thursday night was his fourth-straight game with 11 or more points. It also represented his second consecutive double-double and third game of the season with three or more assists.
“It was an absolute dogfight, but we stayed together,” Temple said. “Western is a good team, they were hitting tough shots. We just stayed together, at home, with our fans behind us and got the job done.”
Temple is now averaging 13.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game through six games this season.
“I knew that with Shamrock [Campbell], Jovan [Sljivancanin] and Ifeanyi [Okeke] being gone, I was gonna have to step up,” Temple said.
“I worked really hard this summer to make sure I was in good shape. It just feels good that it’s paying off a little bit.”
Carroll held a two-point edge at halftime in a game in which the lead changed hands 15 times and was tied on another nine occasions.
The Saints shot 57.8 percent (26-for-45) from the field in the victory, including 54.2 percent (13-for-24) in the second half.
Temple was his usual efficient self and finished 10-for-13 from the field.
“It’s super fun, for both of us,” Carroll senior guard and Temple’s roommate Jonny Hillman, said. “We both cheer each other on. We love seeing each other go off, so to see Brendan have a night like this – deservedly so for how much work he’s put in – is exciting. That’s one of the things we’ve put into place, like, ‘we gotta get the ball to Brendan.’”
“Tonight we did that well.”
Andrew Cook added 20 points on 6-for-10 shooting. The sophomore flushed a one-handed dunk with the game in hand to add an exclamation mark for the Carroll faithful in attendance.
Hillman poured in 19 points, four rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes, while freshman Brayden Koch scored seven second-half points in his collegiate home debut.
Four Bulldogs finished in double digits, including Jok Jok and Jamal Stephenson who each scored 16 points.
Michael Haverfield added 12 points and Ky Kouba chipped in 10 points, five rebounds and four steals.
“I thought we played really good,” Western head men’s coach Mike Larsen said. “We played really, really intense and with a lot of purpose today. Not necessarily the smartest we’ve been, but we played hard and we gave ourselves a chance with five or six minutes to go.”
Western entered play having made the 15th-most 3-point field goals as a team in the NAIA (88). The Bulldogs knocked down 10 additional triples, on 32 attempts, on Thursday night.
Carroll has now won 10 straight games against Western and improves to 5-1 on the season.
“That was Jonny Hillman being a leader in the huddles and keeping our team poised at the end of the game,” Paulson said of his team’s ability to pull away late. “Western’s tough and they shoot the ball so well – they just never go away.”
“They took the lead on us at crunch time and we executed down the stretch and Jonny was the reason.”
The Saints hit the road Friday ahead of a Saturday afternoon doubleheader against MSU-Northern in Havre. Tip off for the women’s game is scheduled for 2 p.m. with the men’s contest to follow.
