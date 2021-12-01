HELENA — Both Carroll basketball teams are ranked inside the NAIA’s top-5. In the latest NAIA top-25 coaches’ poll released on Wednesday, the Saints men and women each moved up a spot, with Kurt Paulson’s team advancing to No. 4 and Rachelle Sayers’ team breaking into the top-5 at No. 5 for the first time this season.
Wednesday’s poll was the second-straight edition in which both Carroll teams have moved up. The men began the season at No. 10 and moved up to No. 5 before the latest advancement. The women were ranked No. 7 in the preseason poll and improved to No. 6 before cracking the top-5 this week.
Carroll’s men are off to a 10-0 start to the season, while the women are 9-2 with a trio of wins over top-25 opponents, including back-to-back victories over top-15 teams last weekend.
Carroll is the only NAIA program in the country with both basketball teams ranked in the top-5.
Jovan Sljivancanin paces the men’s team with 18.9 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. Senior point guard Shamrock Campbell is also averaging double-digits with 13.6 points per game on 46.9 percent shooting.
Dani Wagner (17.3), Christine Denny (12.7) and Jamie Pickens (12.7) are all averaging double figures for Carroll’s women’s basketball team.
Around the Frontier Conference, Montana Western was the lone women’s team to join Carroll in the top-25, checking in at No. 24. Providence was in the “receiving votes” category.
On the men’s side, Montana Tech was in the “receiving votes” category.
Conference play begins on Thursday with Providence hosting Rocky Mountain College, Carroll hosting Montana State Northern and Montana Tech hosting Montana Western for both men’s and women’s contests.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.