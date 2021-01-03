It's still early in Fronter Conference play for the Carroll College men's basketball team, but with an 0-2 record in the conference and back-to-back road games on tap, the Saints need to turn things around and quick.
Obviously, there is a long way to go but if Carroll doesn't win at least one game in Havre Monday or Tuesday against MSU-Northern, it would be looking at an 0-4 start in the Frontier.
"They are huge games," Carroll men's head coach Kurt Paulson said. "We just haven't played as well offensively as I thought we were going to and it's up to us to get that figured out."
Carroll (3-3, 0-2) is averaging just 58.5 points per game so far in the two losses to Montana Tech and in the last meeting, the Saints shot 35 percent from the field and were just 3-of-15 (20 percent) from 3-point range.
Shamrock Campbell is leading with Saints with 14.6 ppg heading into Monday and he's shooting 53 percent from beyond the arc, despite going 0 for 3 against Tech in his previous outing.
"We don't know a lot about their players," Paulson said. "We have only been able to watch their one game, so we are just going to have to fall back on what we do well and our fundamentals."
Mascio McCadney is the top scorer back for MSU-N from last season with 13.6 points. David Harris is another name to know as he averaged 10.8 points and 4.5 assists in 2019-20.
The Carroll men will play at Northern Monday at 7:30 p.m. The two teams will meet again Tuesday night at 5.
No. 6 Carroll women hope to stay unbeaten
The Carroll women will also play at Northern Monday and Tuesday and the sixth-ranked Saints (8-1, 2-0) will look to continue their hot start to conference play.
Carroll is fresh off a win over Montana Tech, 75-60 last Thursday, but prior to that, the Saints lost to LC State (non-conference), a team that beat MSU-Northern three times this season including twice recently in Havre.
MSU-N (1-3, 0-0) will be playing in the Frontier for the first time this season and boast some veterans such as Allix Goldhahn, Peyton Kehr and Sydney Hovde, as well as talented freshman L'Tia Lawrence.
Danielle Wagner (15.0 ppg) will be returning to Havre for the final time in regular season play. She was a two-time all-state performer for the Blue Ponies and comes into the back-to-back shooting 51 percent from three.
Christine Denny (12.9 ppg) will be another key force along with sophomore center Jamie Pickens (12.3 ppg). The women will play at 5:30 p.m. on Monday and and 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
Both Carroll teams have more road games against Providence Jan. 9 and Jan. 10 before returning to Helena Jan. 16 to face Montana Western.
