HELENA — Carroll’s basketball teams welcomed in 2022 the same way they collectively ended 2021: by winning. Carroll’s men handled Dickinson State 80-64 in the PE Center, while the Saints women cruised by NCAA Division III opponent Willamette 64-31 on the road.
Ifeanyi Okeke notched his second double-double of the season and Shamrock Campbell and Jovan Sljivancanin combined for 43 points. Kurt Paulson’s squad, now 15-1 on the season and ranked No. 2 in the NAIA, built a 12-5 advantage early, led by 13 points at halftime and maintained that edge in the second half.
“We’re telling the guys to push [the basketball] on misses,” Paulson said. “Ifeanyi, Jovan and Shamrock are our leading scorers and they got a lot of buckets in transition. That was good to see. Had 11 assists to six turnovers, that’s a pretty good ratio. Obviously pleased with the effort. We were a little rusty, I could tell, just based on the Christmas holiday and getting back in the rhythm of games.”
Campbell scored Carroll’s first four points on Saturday afternoon. His eight made field goals, which included two 3-pointers, propelled him to a game-high 22 points in 37 minutes. Saturday was Campbell’s highest-scoring game since he dropped 23 points in a win over Eastern Oregon on Oct. 24 and represented his third time scoring 20-plus points this season.
“When he’s aggressive he’s unbelievably good,” Paulson said of Campbell. “We stress to him that he’s gotta play aggressive. [DSU] had some smaller guards that they were trying to guard him with and he kinda took advantage of those guys. He hit some good floaters early, got his confidence going. It was awesome to see him stick with it through the duration.”
Dickinson State, a team that likes to take long-range shots, attempted 38 3-pointers in the loss. Carroll held the Bluehawks to just 29.4 percent (10-for-34) shooting in the first half. Twelve of DSU’s 23 made field goals were triples.
Carroll out-rebounded the Bluehawks 42-35, a margin made up entirely of defensive rebounds. The Saints pushed those DSU misses and turned them into 10 fast-break points.
“Coach has been just preaching it the last week to just get out and go,” Okeke said. “I feel like we’re at our best when we’re running [in transition]. We had that identity my freshman year. Kinda lost that lost year and we’re trying to get it back. Feel like that’s just a quick way to get points on the board and it’s our type of play style.”
Carroll picked up a handful of its 11 assists in transition and Okeke found what were, perhaps, his easiest two points of the game on the break.
Mid-way through the second half, Okeke pushed the basketball on the break. He put a move on a DSU defender around the free throw line, then elevated for a thunderous left-handed dunk that gave the Saints a 22-point cushion.
“I saw the big man, I knew he was a foot slower than me,” Okeke said of the play. “I had in my mind to just get to the rim and let the rest take care of itself.”
Okeke’s 15 points on Saturday makes it three-straight games in which he’s scored 13 or more. Dating back to Dec. 4 (a span of five games), Okeke has scored in double figures four times. Ten of his 11 rebounds were of the defensive variety and he picked up an assist on a nifty baseline pass in the first half.
“He was active, had 11 boards,” Paulson said of Okeke. “He’s won us a lot of games lately…He can do a lot. He’s always been a great defender, shot blocker, active on the glass. He’s gotten better each year, he’s gotten stronger each year. His offensive game has really developed and he’s playing well.”
Sljivancanin added 21 points on 9-for-18 shooting to accompany seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in the win. He picked up his 250th career assist on Saturday and moved to just two rebounds shy of 1,000 for his career. Sljivancanin would hit the 1,500-1,000-250 plateau when he pulls down at least two more rebounds.
Jonny Hillman and Brendan Temple each added six points for the Saints. Carroll shot 51.6 percent (16-for-31) from the field in the first half and finished at 47.1 percent. The Saints knocked down just four or their 14 3-point attempts but out-scored DSU 42-16 in the paint.
Trey Hladky (14), Bryce Knox (13), Josh Evans (12) and Cobe Begger (11) broke into double figures for the Bluehawks.
Carroll women dispatch Willamette
In its final countable non-conference game of the regular season, Carroll’s women’s basketball team used a big second half to roll past the Bearcats.
Jamie Pickens scored a game-high 17 points on 7-for-13 shooting. Maddie Geritz added 13 points and nine rebounds, while Kyle Olson contributed 10 points and five rebounds off the bench.
The Saints shot better than 50 percent from the field in the second half, and after leading 24-20 at halftime, out-scored Willamette 40-11 in the final 20 minutes.
Nine different Saints scored at least two points in the win. Christine Denny was just two points and a rebound short of a double-double with eight points and nine boards. Kamden Hilborn finished with four points, eight assists and four steals in 28 minutes while Sienna Swannack chipped in four points, four assists, two rebounds, a block and a steal.
Carroll’s leading scorer Dani Wagner did not play on Saturday. Jaidyn Lyman filled her spot in the starting lineup, scoring three points to go along with four steals in 21 minutes.
The Saints out-scored Willamette 50-12 in the paint and held a plus-15 edge in points off turnovers. Carroll was plus-20 in the rebounding department, including plus-11 on the offensive glass.
Carroll, the No. 5-ranked team in the NAIA, improved to 14-2 on the season with the victory. Rachelle Sayers’ squad will play an exhibition at NCAA Division I Oregon on Sunday at noon before returning home to face Montana Tech on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Carroll’s men also resume Frontier Conference play against the Orediggers later this week. Both Carroll teams are 2-0 thus far in conference action.
“Just coming in knowing that whatever we’ve done in the past doesn’t really mean anything now,” Okeke said of the team’s mindset with conference games coming up. “We get into conference and we’ve gotta keep it rolling. We’re 2-0 in conference so we just gotta keep that momentum going.”
