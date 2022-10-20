HELENA — The second scheduled open date has passed and now it’s crunch time for Frontier Conference football teams.
A sprint to the end, if you will.
Four regular-season games remain, and for Carroll, a team that’s 4-2 and tied with Montana Tech for third in the standings, losing again isn’t an option if winning a conference title is the goal.
“For me personally it’s just to leave it all out there,” Carroll senior outside linebacker Rex Irby said of his mindset going into this stretch of games. “I’ve only got four more guaranteed games left.”
“As a team, I think it’s the same message. If we wanna make the playoffs, if we wanna achieve our goal coming into this season of winning a Frontier Conference Championship, every single game is a must-win, starting with this one.”
Rocky Mountain College rides a four-game win streak into Nelson Stadium, and by Saturday, will be five days removed from garnering its highest national ranking of the season (No. 14).
The Battlin’ Bears are the third ranked team to visit Helena this season. Carroll split the previous two games.
A Saints win, and Carroll moves into a tie for second in the Frontier standings with three games left.
“You’d like to say you’ve won every game up until this point, but I like where we’re at,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “I think we’re improving every day and that’s the No. 1 goal of this team. We’re right in the heat of it. We can control what we can control – you can’t control anything else.”
Carroll had an extra week to prepare for a defense with a nose for turnovers.
Sixteen times in six games the Battlin’ Bears’ defense has turned its opposition over, 12 of those via interception.
Kaysan Barnett paces Rocky with four picks.
Four times – once each in the last four games – Rocky has turned those change-of-possession plays into immediate points with defensive touchdowns (two pick-sixes, two scoop and scores).
Rocky is the only team in the NAIA with that many defensive scores.
“A lotta mix up in coverages,” Carroll sophomore quarterback Jack Prka said of Rocky’s defense. “A lotta cover three, zone stuff – just gotta take what they give me. They like to mess around in the flats a little bit. Being confident with my reads down low [is key] and then taking my shots when they’re there.”
“I’ve watched all those picks on film and understand what happened on each mistake, so I feel pretty good.”
Because of those turnovers, and a stout running game behind Zaire Wilcox, Rocky possesses the football longer than nearly every other NAIA team.
It’s a defense that is giving up less than two touchdowns, on average, per game and ranks top-10 nationally in pass defense (152 yards allowed per game).
Carroll seems to be trending up offensively, amassing at least 300 total in three of its last four games. Still, there’s been moments of ineffectiveness that could spell disaster against a team with a high-powered offense like Rocky.
Offensively, Rocky enters ranked second in the Frontier and 21st nationally averaging 33 points per game.
Four times the Battlin’ Bears have eclipsed 28 points. They’re averaging nearly 42 points per game over their last three contests.
Wilcox, a 5-foot-8, 180-pound sophomore, is racking up just over 100 all-purpose yards per game between his responsibilities in the run and pass games and return duties.
Andrew Simon, a graduate student who’s been at Rocky since 2018, paces the team in receptions with 23 from this tight end position. He has yet to catch a touchdown this season, but is No. 3 in receiving yards, and similar to Carroll’s Tony Collins, provides his quarterback with a big and tough-to-bring-down target.
“He’s the guy that kinda makes their offense go,” Irby said of Simon. “They like to line him up in different positions and try to get him involved any way they can. We just gotta know where he’s lined up at all times and play with good eyes and let him bring us to the ball.”
Playing with good eyes, Irby said, will be important for Carroll’s defense on Saturday.
Rocky has a lot of weapons (DeNiro Killian Jr. – 21 receptions, 375 yards, 2 TDs; Trae Henry – 18 receptions, 351 yards, 3 TDs) besides Simon that can be used to misdirect defenders.
“They do a lot of smoke and mirrors stuff – try to get the defense looking one way and then run the ball the other way,” Irby said. “Try to get the defense looking one way and throw it behind them. Just [gotta] stay disciplined, stay assignment sound, and I think we’ll be alright.”
One question mark heading into Saturday will be who starts under center for the Battlin’ Bears.
Nate Dick has been Rocky’s guy at quarterback the last two seasons, but has not played since Sept. 17 since suffering an injury.
George Tribble Jr., a transfer from Feather River College in his second year with the program, is 3-0 as Rocky’s starter and has thrown for 663 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for 99 and a score this season.
Tribble tossed four touchdowns against MSU-Northern and two against Montana Western, but was picked off three times last time out against Eastern Oregon.
The Carroll-Rocky series, like many the Saints have participated in of late, has been close the last several meetings.
Carroll beat Rocky 14-12 in Billings during the COVID-shortened spring season before falling 39-34 last season.
The Saints led that game 34-31 with two minutes to play, but the Battlin’ Bears pieced together a game-winning drive as part of a 23-point fourth quarter to fend off Carroll.
“Watching that game in meetings last week, I think the word that came to all of our minds was, ‘finish,’” Irby said. “We played three really good quarters of defensive football. We gave up 23 points in the fourth quarter. Just gotta get off the field in the fourth quarter – if we get off the field one or two more times, I think we probably win that game.”
A win would almost certainly move Carroll back into the top-25. It would also represent Purcell’s 20th victory as the Saints’ head football coach.
Carroll is 12-3 at home under Purcell.
Kick off is scheduled for 1 p.m. from Nelson Stadium.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.