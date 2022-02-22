HELENA — Games like Carroll’s women’s basketball team experienced Thursday are often hard to overcome. The Saints dropped a 93-92 double overtime contest to Providence, a game that would have guaranteed at least a share of the Frontier Conference regular-season title and No. 2 seed in the upcoming league tournament.
There were plenty of highs – Carroll led 92-91 with under 10 seconds to play and made a pair of 3-pointers that sent the game to each of the two overtime periods – and lows for the Saints in a loss that bumped them down to the No. 3 seed and into a league tournament quarterfinal matchup with Montana State Northern on Wednesday.
“A lot of emotions, a lot of peaks and valleys,” Carroll’s Kamden Hilborn said of Thursday’s game. “We came back from a pretty big hole that we dug ourselves, so we’re obviously not happy about that and we’re working on fixing the things that got us in that position, but at the same time, we got ourselves out of that position, and we had a chance to win. I think we’re all pretty proud of ourselves for that.”
Hilborn said the team came to terms with the loss, and like most defeats, has used it as a learning tool to improve. She said it was better to have a loss like that at the end of the regular-season rather than have it end the team’s chances at a tournament championship.
While not the path Carroll was necessarily hoping for – the Saints need to win three games instead of two in order to claim a tournament championship – the program begins its title defense on Wednesday.
Carroll is the defending tournament champions, having won the title three times in the past four seasons.
“It is the start to a new season,” Carroll head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “We have a preseason, we have a conference season and we have a tournament season. We’ve always kinda carried on the ‘winner’s stay’ mentality, and winner’s stay. If you win, you get to stay and keep playing, if you don’t, you don’t. That’s the mentality and the motto we’ve had for a long time. Like I told the players, when we’ve had the bye in the past, it has not served us well.”
Last time Carroll had a bye in a tournament, it dropped last season’s NAIA National Tournament Opening Round game to Lewis-Clark State in what was a de facto home contest for the former Frontier Conference member. That loss ended Carroll’s season.
With no bye in this instance, Carroll gets No. 6-seeded Northern at home, representing the fourth time these two programs have met this season and ninth time over the last two campaigns. Carroll is 3-0 this season against the 9-20 Skylights, earning each victory by an average of 29.7 points.
“This league is so hard to compete in year after year, playing teams four times, and potentially five times, [in a season],” Sayers said. “Northern is coming here. This will be their third time playing here this year…When you add that into the mix of playing a team four times, it’s hard. It’s straining. I don’t think the kids like it, I know the coaches don’t like it – playing each other so many times. Everybody is going to have to be a little bit sharper on the things that they do all the time and gonna have to be a little creative to disguise some of those things.”
Sayers pointed to the rebounding battle, making free throws and hitting shots as keys to finding success the third or fourth time you play a team. Do all the little things right and you will find success, things Carroll has done well against Northern in three meetings this season.
In two out of the three prior matchups with the Skylights this season, Carroll has shot at least 50 percent from the field and held a double digit edge in the rebounding department. On all three occasions, the Saints assisted on at least 60 percent of their made field goals and held Northern under 40 percent shooting.
Carroll is trying to find a consistently aggressive approach. Sayers said she feels like her team is at its best when players are being aggressive, particularly on the defensive end, and turning hustle plays and turnovers into points.
“I think when we do play aggressively we’re not thinking as much and we’re reacting,” Sayers said. “We’re playing together and we’re moving as one. This team has the athleticism and the experience to do that. We’re able to get out and pressure people and rotate and cover ground and really create chaos on the defensive end. When we’re able to do that, we get out on the break, we get some easy scores, we get some threes and get the crowd into it. That’s when we’re playing at our best.”
Sayers said she wants her team to have more control on the defensive end and dictate more what opposing offenses do. Offensively, aggression comes in the form of players having a mindset and confidence that they can get whatever they want on that end of the floor, but that they have to assert themselves and make things happen.
Carroll enters Wednesday with Dani Wagner and Jamie Pickens each averaging 13 or more points per game at least 52 percent shooting. Christine Denny averages 10.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game and is second on the team with 77 assists.
Sienna Swannack, who was credited with three blocks against Providence, has 17 on the season to go along with a team-best 38 steals. Swannack also averages 9.9 points per game on 42.3 percent shooting.
Carroll is currently inside the top-15 nationally allowing just 54.8 points per game. Northern comes into Wednesday scoring 54.2 points per game, the fewest in the Frontier.
For the Saints, a win on Wednesday would set up a rematch with Providence, in Great Falls, on Saturday. Just like last week, that game would carry much weight, with the winner punching a ticket to the Frontier tournament title game. First, though, Carroll has to take care of business on Wednesday.
“We’ve got another opportunity to play on Wednesday and we want to take full advantage of that,” Sayers said. “We didn’t play our best first half at Providence, we made a lot of mistakes, but we played super hard. I thought the kids competed really hard. We know that we can play better and we’ve got another opportunity to prove that on Wednesday…We still have another opportunity to play, and as hard as it was to get over the loss on Thursday, we don’t have a choice. It’s time to move forward.”
Tip off against Northern is scheduled for 7 p.m.
