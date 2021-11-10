HELENA — Reigning Frontier and Cascade Conference Champions matchup on Thursday night in the PE Center when No. 22 Bushnell visits No. 7 Carroll. The Saints are winners of three-straight and will enter the contest having dropped an exhibition against NCAA Division I Montana State University 69-60 on Tuesday.
It was an exhibition against a bigtime program that Carroll felt it could have won late, a testament to the strength of the Saints’ top-10-ranked NAIA team.
“I was super proud of our players and their effort. I thought they competed like crazy,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “Montana State made a couple runs on us and they battled back both times. We made some plays, we made some open shots. I think [MSU] was probably sweating for most of that game. I thought Sienna Swannack did an amazing job [defending] their point guard...I thought our players made some great plays for each other and just played as hard as they could and gave us a chance to win in the end.”
After playing a team with size like MSU, as well as Corban — Carroll’s opponent last Sunday — the Saints face a different challenge with the Beacons. Bushnell’s starting five does not feature a true post — or five player — but instead head coach Chad Meadors likes to spread teams out with a five-guard look.
Sayers said that presents a matchup problem and means Carroll’s post players will be out guarding on the perimeter an increased amount.
“They pose a different type of problem because of their size and quickness,” Sayers said of Bushnell. “They’re well-coached. It just gives us an opportunity to play a team that we could see down the road and an opportunity to have to adjust to a different style of play. The last two teams we’ve played have been really big. Corban was huge, Montana State was huge. Now we’re gonna have to adjust to playing a smaller, quicker, more perimeter-oriented team.”
Morgan McKinney and Aspen Slifka have scored double-digit points in both of Bushnell’s countable games this season, and combined for 41 points against the defending NAIA National Champion Westmont last week.
Slifka was the 2020 Cascade Freshman of the Year, while McKinney was an NAIA Division II First-Team All-American that same year after averaging 18.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. McKinney is also Bushnell’s all-time leading scorer with over 1,500 career points.
Bella Pedrojetti is a Division I transfer from Eastern Washington and scored 14 points in an 84-73 loss to Montana Tech on Wednesday.
“It comes down to our team defense...I feel like our preparation starts in September for things like this,” Sayers said. “It’s all about your team defense and it’s all about buying in and playing five players against the ball. Really getting the players to understand that it’s the ball we have to stop. It’s not a player, it’s the ball. If all of us are committed to stopping the ball then you have a pretty good defensive plan.”
Carroll is preparing to be pressured most of the game. Bushnell picked up Tech full-court a good amount on Wednesday, helping to force 19 turnovers. The Beacons turned those mistakes into 27 points and trailed the Orediggers by just a point heading into the fourth quarter.
The Saints are uniquely equipped to handle a press. Three of Carroll’s starters — Christine Denny, Swannack and Kamden Hilborn — all have experience as point guards and are good handlers of the basketball. Jaidyn Lyman and Addi Ekstrom also come off the bench with solid ball-handling abilities.
“We typically have three point guards on the floor at one time,” Sayers said. “I do think we are a hard team to press, but we have to take care of it and we have to be disciplined in our press break and our cuts and our passes.”
Carroll also has an opportunity to dominate on the boards. Tech outrebounded Bushnell by 10, and the Saints will enter Thursday’s contest holding a rebounding margin of plus-10.2 over their opponents. Jamie Pickens paces the team with 6.5 rebounds per game and all five of Carroll’s starters average at least 3.5 boards per contest in the early-going this season.
That size advantage should allow Carroll to get the ball inside often and feed two post players who average a combined 26.3 points per game.
Carroll has already had a couple “measuring stick” games this season. Its season-opener against Southeastern was one, as was this week’s exhibition against the Bobcats. Thursday could be another one for the Saints, a game to see where Carroll stacks up in comparison to the best the Cascade has to offer in the preseason.
“We’re gonna have to defend the 3-point line,” Sayers said. “We’re gonna have to take care of the basketball...We have to be disciplined. The other thing [about] guarding smaller, quicker teams; sometimes you put them to the free throw line way too much because you’re trying to get the ball stopped in front of you. We’re gonna have to be disciplined on drives not to foul. Make them finish over our length and then keep them off the boards.”
Tip off from the PE Center is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.
