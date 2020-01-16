HELENA — The Carroll College men’s and women’s basketball teams arrived back home from Rocky Mountain College during the wee hours of Thursday morning.
They were tired, but they found out a lot about their teams on the trip.
“We found that we have a will to win,” Carroll women’s coach Rachelle Sayers said. “Their experience being in close games really prepares us. I think it sets us up for future success. They are learning that there is a lot more that goes into winning basketball games than just making shots”
Sayers was, of course, talking about her team’s 56-54 win after coming back in the final two minutes.
But the same could be said of the men’s team.
They outlasted Rocky Mountain over three overtimes to come away with a 101-97 victory.
Men’s coach Kurt Paulson had never coached nor played in a marathon like that.
While watching the film on the bus ride home, he thought about how hard his team played.
“There was no quit, that is for sure, Paulson said. “We weren’t great and you could tell we were tired. We were coming off an emotional week last week, but they played hard for 55 minutes.”
While both teams now embrace this no-quit attitude, their successes didn’t come without some early struggles.
For the men’s team, those struggles came during a trip out west to California and Arizona.
Paulson watched as his team fell to NAIA nationally ranked teams Hope International, Westmont and Mount Vernon Nazarene.
After deciding to speed up the offense, the Saints point total improved to 92.7 per game.
More importantly, they came away with eight straight wins, including knocking off No. 23 Arizona Christian and just last Friday, No. 7 Providence.
“(Wins like these) build confidence,” Paulson said. “The guys know if we can come back if we get down and not have to wave the white flag, we have some grit, and it’s never over until it’s over.”
The women’s team also had to find its identity and suffered some defeats at the end of the year.
Last season, Carroll was anchored by forward Hannah Dean, who led the team in scoring and rebounding.
With Dean sitting on the bench as a graduate assistant now, others were forced to supply the offense.
While in Arizona during late December, junior Danielle Wagner answered the call by averaging 13.6 points per game. After the Saints got back into Frontier Conference play, Christine Denny emerged as the leading scoring threat.
The Saints had some time on the bus ride from Billings to celebrate and reflect on their road successes, but no matter what happened on Wednesday night, the season would continue.
On Friday, both teams play Montana Western at the PE Center.
For the men, it’s an opportunity to keep its one game lead in the Frontier Conference.
But, Paulson knows the Bulldogs are a much improved team from their 9-21 record last season.
“They have a couple of really tough guards in Cedric Boone and James Jones,” Paulson said. “They can create their own shot and are super dangerous,”
For the women, Montana Western might have graduated a core group from its NAIA Championship team, but coach Lindsay Wooley has them playing with the same determination.
Both teams understand how important it is to have the ability to pull out close wins.
The Saints men’s team lost close games to Providence, Montana State Northern and Montana Tech all on the road last season.
Those three losses forced them into a tie with Lewis-Clark State for the Frontier Conference regular season title.
The women’s team was affected even more, losing a close game to Oklahoma City University in the second round of the NAIA Tournament.
But with both teams now finding ways to win in the final moments this early into the season, well, that’s a coach’s dream with the postseason only two months away.
“These players, who have two or three years of experience together, have started to learn how we can become successful during specific situations,” Sayers said. “They also know what player should have the ball and what players can convert in those situations.”
