DES MOINES, Iowa — Carroll’s second trip to the state of Iowa in the last 20 months nearly netted the Saints their first NAIA Football Championship Series win in eight calendar years.

Saturday’s 17-14 loss to No. 2-ranked Grand View sure wasn’t anything close to the 55-0 drubbing Carroll suffered two Aprils ago.

Carroll competed this time around, and with under 10 minutes left in the third quarter, was leading the Vikings 7-3.

Back-to-back empty possessions led to Grand View touchdowns, and while Carroll had a shot to recover an on-side kick down three points with 90 seconds to play, it just wasn’t in the cards for a program that finishes the year 8-3 and as Frontier Conference Champions.

