HELENA — Carroll College football graduated 10 players from its defense last year.
The list included all conference defensive end Cole Greff and linebacker Dylan Kresge.
But the coaching staff is already starting to replenish its defense.
Carroll added Class A all-state linebacker Tucker Jones from Hamilton High School.
Last season Jones helped the Broncs to a 9-3 record and was second on the team with 79 total tackles.
Saints coach Troy Purcell confirmed the signing, but the Saints are waiting to announce their complete class until the regular signing period.
Jones also played slot receiver at Hamilton, but will focus solely on playing defense for the Saints.
“I like defense more,” Jones said. “I like the contact and physicality of tackling people.”
Jones was in contact with Carroll since last spring, but also had other offers. Rocky Mountain, Montana Tech and Montana Western were also looking at him.
It wasn’t until a visit to Carroll’s campus that he really made up his mind.
“I really liked how young the coaching staff was. It reminded me of my high school coach (Bryce Carver),”Jones said. “Carroll’s coaches know how the game is played now and are relatable to the players.”
Carroll will have graduated four of its top five defensive players who led the Saints in total tackles last season, but Purcell has shown he's not afraid to give freshmen opportunities.
Freshman defensive back Zach Spiroff was tied for second on the team with two interceptions.
“I definitely wanted to go somewhere where I could play and compete,” Jones said.
Jones is also friends and was teammates with freshman wide receiver Cameron Rothie.
“I kept hearing how great the program was,” Jones said. “That definitely helped. Carroll is not only the best option for football but on the academic side it’s the best place to get my degree.”
Carroll finished last year with a 6-4 record that snapped a streak of four consecutive losing seasons. The Frontier Conference coaches picked the Saints to finish seventh out of eight teams at the beginning of the year, but ended up tied for third place with Montana Tech.
“The freshman just told me how excited they were and bought into this program,” Jones said. “Even the seniors were excited to see where the program was going.”
Carroll signs Butte Central QB Thomas McGree
Carroll also added Butte Central quarterback Thomas McGree, first reported by ButteSports.com.
Last season McGree passed for 2,272 yards and 19 touchdowns in nine games. He also ran for 510 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Mcgree’s brother Connor, was a tight end for Carroll the last four years and their brother, Nate, is a junior linebacker.
More to come
Unlike the NCAA, which has a defined early signing period that started Wednesday and runs through Friday, NAIA players are free to sign whenever.
However, most programs complete their recruiting classes in February, which aligns with the regular signing period. It opens for the NCAA on February 5.
Last year, Carroll signed 24 players in the month of February.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.