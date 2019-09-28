Southern Oregon University’s Raider Stadium has not been kind to the Carroll College football team.
The Saints lost four straight games and haven’t seen a victory there since 2001.
But that opportunity will now have to wait for another year.
Carroll watched the Raiders dig out of a 19-point deficit late in the third quarter and end up coming away with a 29-28 win in Ashland, Oregon.
The Saints’ upperclassmen knew first hand the struggles against Southern Oregon.
They were shut out last year at home and lost by 21 points the year before.
So Major Ali exploited the Raiders’ run defense, moving the ball downfield.
Before too long, he handed the ball over to freshman Matthew Burgess, who powered in for a 20-yard touchdown run.
Later in the first quarter, redshirt freshman quarterback Devan Bridgewater found tight end Tony Collins with a 38-yard touchdown pass.
Carroll thought it was on its way to victory.
It was feeling confident with a 14-3 lead entering half time.
The Saints momentum continued to push forward during the second half.
Southern Oregon found the end zone with a 4-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Chase Knutz, but it didn’t stop the Saints.
Burgess crossed the goal line twice more, first on a seven-yard run and then on a five-yard run.
He finished with 23 carries for 97 rushing yards and the three touchdowns. More importantly, Carroll was ahead 28-9 with about 19 minutes left in the game.
Knutz was making his first career college start for injured quarterback Wyatt Hutchinson.
Hutchinson was carted off in the fourth quarter of last Saturday’s game against Montana Tech and is now under concussion protocol.
With the entire Frontier Conference on a bye week next Saturday, there may be a chance Hutchinson will return on Oct. 12, but Knutz knew he was going to have to kickstart the offense.
Running back Austin May scored on a 13-yard run right before the end of the third quarter.
Midway though the fourth quarter Knutz found Hykeem Massey on a 18-yard touchdown pass to cut it down to a 28-22 deficit.
And he was in prime position to set up a go-ahead score when he entered the red zone with two minutes left in the game.
All it took was a 15-yard bullet pass to Christian Graney with 44 seconds left.
Knutz finished the game completing just 46 percent of his passes, but his 225 passing yards and three touchdowns were good enough for the win.
Bridgewater did have a chance to heave a Hail Mary into the end zone from 40-yards out, but it fell short.
Carroll returns to Helena to prepare for the bye week and its upcoming opponent, the College of Idaho on Oct. 12.
Southern Oregon, meanwhile, remains home as it will host Rocky Mountain that same week.
