HELENA — Carroll College football will have someone new in charge of its defense next season.
Coach Troy Purcell announced he hired Wesley Nurse to become the team’s defensive coordinator.
The news comes after Patrick Haynes announced he had taken an assistant coaching job at NCAA Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois.
“(Wesley) has 15 years of Division I experience and was also a team captain while playing with Boise State,” Purcell said. “He is a really energetic, fired up coach who is a high-character family man. We are just excited to get him here and get him going.”
Nurse spent the last 10 months coaching the secondary at NCAA Division I Cal Poly and, prior to that, was a cornerbacks coach for UC Davis, North Dakota and NCAA Division II Minnesota-Crookston.
While playing for years for Boise State, he helped the Broncos to four Western Athletic Conference championships and earned all WAC first-team honors.
“This is a great opportunity at an excellent institution with a rich tradition of producing great football,” Nurse said. “Looking forward, I hope to help Coach Purcell bring the program back to where it needs to be - on top of the NAIA world.”
While this is Nurse’s first defensive coordinator job, he said he will bring a defensive philosophy that attacks and dictates what the opponent is going to do.
“We aren’t going to react, we are going to be proactive on what we are doing,” Nurse said. “We are going to make them play at our tempo.”
With the many stops Nurse has had throughout his career, he said he has had the opportunity to work with a lot of great people and they taught him to believe what he believes in, play with purpose and play fast.
Carroll finished fourth among Frontier Conference teams in scoring defense, total defense, sacks and opponent first downs.
The Saints switched from a 3-4 defense to a 4-3 defense after Purcell was hired, and said he will probably keep with what they have been doing, as those are the type of players they have been recruiting, but also that is what is comfortable for Nurse and his past coaching experience.
Carroll graduated four of its top five defensive players that led in total tackles but does return freshman defensive back Zach Spiroff.
Carroll was set to prepare for spring practice but, with coronavirus pandemic shutting down all NAIA sports, the Saints will look to Fall Camp to prepare for next season.
“It’s affecting everybody, but it’s something we have to work through,” Purcell said. “You have to think outside the box to get your workouts in. Maybe it’s climbing up a mountain or running in snow, it’ll be a little bit different, for sure.”
