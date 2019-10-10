HELENA — The Carroll College football team knows it has been presented with an opportunity come Saturday against the College of Idaho.
It’s an opportunity to knock off the No. 8 team in the nation.
And it’s an opportunity to see how it can respond following a two-week layoff.
But coach Troy Purcell will treat it like any other week. Every game is an opportunity.
“It’s an opportunity to get better and improve,” he said after Thursday’s practice.
The Saints (2-2, 2-2) are coming off a heart-breaking loss two weeks ago, when they watched their 19-point lead dissolve late in the third quarter against Southern Oregon.
Carroll’s two losses this season came by a combined eight points, but Purcell doesn’t look at the silver lining. In his eyes, a loss is a loss.
“The number of points we score doesn’t matter,” Purcell said. “We just need to score one more than they do. When you lose games, it’s on everybody, offense, defense and special teams.”
With Southern Oregon in the past, the Saints now look forward to what could be their toughest test this season.
C of I (4-0, 4-0) has its highest national ranking in school history and is off to its best start in 50 years. It’s also outscoring the opposition 159-64.
“They are a good football team,” Purcell said. “They haven’t lost a game in forever. Hats off to their coaching staff and kids for continuing their winning ways.”
The Yotes’ entered the season picked to win the Frontier Conference by both the coaches and the media and have not disappointed.
They carry a 10-game winning streak dating back to last year, and currently hold the nation’s eighth best rushing attack.
And it is built on veteran leadership.
STOPPING THE RUN
C of I coach Mike Moroski said at Frontier Conference Media Day that, if his team is going to be successful, it will have to run the ball.
The nucleus of that rushing attack comes from two players, senior quarterback Darius-James Peterson and junior running back Nick Calzaretta.
Combined they are averaging 201 rushing yards per game and have scored half of the touchdowns scored this season.
Of course, it doesn’t hurt that C of I’s offensive linemen weigh in at nearly 290 pounds apiece.
“Those two guys really make their offense roll,” Purcell said.
Carroll has shown it has had success stopping the run ranked second only behind the Yotes, giving up 88.8 yards per game.
But it’s been over a year since the Yotes’ did not rush for at least 100 yards. The last time was when Montana Tech held C of I to 23 rushing yards on Sept. 1, 2018.
WATCH FOR THE PASS
While Peterson has shown that he can run the ball this season, that’s not his only weapon.
Last year, the Novato, California native threw for 1,998 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Now, he is continuing the trend.
He has thrown for 647 passing yards and five touchdowns, with just one interception this year.
So it’s no surprise to the Saints’ secondary that they need to keep their eyes peeled.
“As a (defensive back), I have a pass-first mindset, regardless,” senior cornerback Isazah King said.
DEFENSIVELY SOUND
While C of I’s offense has been making noise all season, it’s defense has also been stopping teams dead in their tracks.
This is the same squad that shut out Rocky Mountain two weeks ago in Billings and held Eastern Oregon to 12 points during the season opener.
The Yotes’ currently rank second in the conference in total defense, and Purcell said they will be the most trying test they will be up against this season.
“Man, they are fast,” Purcell said. “They will be the fastest team we will see, and they are explosive. There will be a lot of movement and they like to whack you. They want to hit and they want to hit hard.”
Whether it’s the Yotes’ rushing attack or swarming defense, the Saints’ players realize they will be in for a fight.
So are they intimidated?
“Not at all,” King said.
