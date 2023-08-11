HELENA — A Jack Prka pass to Chris Akulschin for a “touchdown” was the first play of Monday’s team session against the No. 1 defense, but by Friday – Carroll’s first fully-padded practice – Randy Bandelow’s unit had caught back up.

“Defense was ready [today] – their hair was on fire,” Prka said. “I’m proud of our guys for responding back, but our motto this year is to start fast…

“I didn’t feel like we did a great job of that [today] and that’s my responsibility to spark that…[but] our offense is gonna be really good from the start this year.”

Starting fast was Carroll’s bugaboo last season, resulting in more interceptions (five) than touchdown passes (four) for Prka through the season’s first five games.

What the Saints emulated through much of the first week of fall camp – with Akulschin a primary target – was Prka’s four-to-one touchdown-to-interception ratio and the offense’s 404.6-yard average over last season’s final five regular-season games.

A lot goes into carrying that over, No. 1 being the health of Carroll’s wide receivers (Akulschin missed Friday’s practice) and the progressing chemistry between Prka and first-year starting center Jadon Lamb.

Lamb, who has experience starting at guard, has produced a bevy of consistent snaps, according to Prka, and is using his voice more to establish huddles and be a leader.

Leadership is an area Prka said he hopes to continue making strides in as he enters his junior season with 18 career starts under his belt.

Helping him not only understand how he can better command a huddle, but also clean up tiny fundamental details, is Carroll’s new quarterbacks coach Charley Molnar.

Molnar has 40 years of coaching experience, primarily with quarterbacks and wide receivers.

He most recently was the offensive coordinator at NCAA Division II New Mexico Highlands University, but has also made stops at Central Michigan (passing game coordinator, QB coach), Cincinnati (passing game coordinator, WR coach) and Notre Dame (offensive coordinator, QB coach) under current LSU head coach Brian Kelly.

Carroll head coach Troy Purcell and Molnar coached together at the University of Idaho, where the New Jersey native spent eight seasons coaching quarterbacks and receivers.

It was a call from his former co-worker that brought Molnar to Montana, to a job he said is his 16th in a long coaching career.

“I think I’m a detail teacher,” Molnar said. “I try to teach them some of the finer points of playing quarterback and how they relate to the offense, but also from a fundamental standpoint, reading coverages…

“Maybe I bring some new perspective to the position.”

Molnar guided Carroll’s five quarterbacks – Prka, Quinn Stamps, Chase Coyle, Isaiah Claunch and Noah Fuailetolo – through a drill Friday designed to help them make quick decisions with a defender in their face.

On Monday, he provided feedback on the meshes between quarterback and running back on zone read plays.

For Prka specifically, Molnar offered tips on keeping a wide base and having “a good boxer’s stance to punch through the throw” to get more zip on passes.

“Details, details, details,” Prka said. “He’s been hounding us on those, and it’s a lot of things that we have to work on. We’re just trying to take in everything that he has to say and stay focused and learn from that every single day…

“He knows exactly what he’s talking about…Having the minute details about quarterbacking and stuff is really helpful.”

Behind Prka on the depth chart, redshirt sophomore Quinn Stamps (Chelan, Washington) has been taking second team snaps thus far in practice, with redshirt junior Chase Coyle (Grants Pass, Oregon) and redshirt freshman Isaiah Claunch (Billings West HS) vying for third-string duties.

Carroll’s season-opener against Montana Tech – a non-conference game – is scheduled for Aug. 31 in Butte.

“I want them to be an important piece to the puzzle for us to win a conference championship and make a run at the national championship,” Molnar said of his position group.

“That’s why I’m here.”