HELENA — Carroll College football coach Troy Purcell did not know what sort of record his team would end up with during his first season.
All he wanted to do was focus on creating a culture.
His culture.
“It goes back to what we started with way back in December,” Purcell said.
It wasn’t even a month after Purcell got hired.
“It was morning workouts, it’s about touching the line, about finishing and doing things right,” he said. “It’s about a team and it’s about brotherhood.”
Now, prior to Carroll’s final game of the season at Eastern Oregon, Purcell and his players want to finish what they started.
A 7-3 mark would be the program’s best record since 2014, and there might be rumblings about a playoff berth.
“We’ve always had the talent to do something,” senior running back Major Ali said. “We just needed to put it together.”
Togetherness started this December and continued to flow through spring and fall camp.
By the time the Saints stepped onto the field for their first game against Montana Western, they nearly knocked off a top-25 team.
“We didn’t know where we were at or how good we were,” Purcell said.
By November, Carroll tied last season’s five win mark.
A week later, it knocked off Montana Tech, its third victory against a ranked opponent this season.
“We have just continued to grow and continued to get better,” Purcell said. “We just take one rep and practice at a time, and the players have seen that.”
Purcell sat back and watched his players celebrate with one another and their families last week on the grass of Nelson Stadium.
“Watching that is the greatest feeling,” Purcell said. “Their faces just light up because football is a tough game. I just want these players to excel, get better and get some wins along the way.”
The Saints now travel to La Grande, Oregon. This will be their second longest road trip of the season, as La Grande sits 556 miles southwest of Helena. Their longest road trip was to Southern Oregon in Ashland, which is 888 miles away.
Once they arrive, they will have to contend with a hyped-up Eastern Oregon team. The Mountaineers came off a road victory against Rocky Mountain last week, and have had recent success against Carroll, winning the last four meetings.
Eastern Oregon features senior quarterback Kai Quinn, who has proved to be a dual threat this season. He has thrown for 1,795 yards and, as Purcell said, runs the ball when he needs to.
Defensively, the Mountaineers have two defensive ends in Sage DeLong and Dakota Hibba, who have combined for 16 tackles for loss and eight sacks.
“They are special and they get after you,” Purcell said. “We just have to play our game, execute and start fast.”
Fifteen Carroll seniors will suit up for their final college football game. While some of the younger players have had an impact, the coaching staff will never forget what the older players mean to them during his first year.
“The seniors laid the foundation, and now we just need to keep building and moving forward,” Purcell said.
So it makes sense that a win against the Mountaineers would be important to Ali.
“A win would mean the world to me,” Ali said. “That is what we have been fighting for every single week, and we don’t plan to change that (this week).”
