Signing day has arrived and while the Feb. 5 date doesn't mean much for Division I programs that do most of their work during the early period, it's a big day in the Frontier Conference and for teams like Carroll College.
The Saints have had a few commitments get out, but for the most part, Carroll has kept things under wraps. Until Wednesday morning that is, when the Saints started officially announcing their signees.
We're starting the day with the first one to join #FIGHTCLUB2020— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 5, 2020
A play-making DB from Butte, America!
Saints fans, welcome Thomas McGree to the family!#C4 @mcgree_thomas pic.twitter.com/pyWY3mHCoy
The first one announced was Butte native Thomas McGree, who comes from Butte Central and will play defensive back for the Saints. The Maroon was an all-state defender this past season in Class A.
Shortly after, Carroll announced another signing as Mike Kavila, a defensive back from Idaho also signed his NAIA letter of intent.
Our next signee is a big time football player out of the Treasure Valley!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 5, 2020
A lockdown DB from Meridian, Idaho!
Saints fans, welcome Mike Kavila to the family!#C4 pic.twitter.com/1BlADYyVey
The Saints next announced Missoula Loyola offensive lineman Liam Haffey, a 6-foot-4, 260-pounder, who earned Second-Team All-Conference in the Western B.
HUGE addition to the class from right down the road!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 5, 2020
A big time human-mover from Missoula, MT.
Saints fans, welcome Liam Haffey to the family!#C4 @LiamHaffey20 pic.twitter.com/TCaPNBs51z
The next addition for the Saints is a transfer from Hawaii. Nainoa Soto is a defensive back.
Our next addition is a mid-year transfer who will make a big impact in the back-end!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 5, 2020
A stud safety from the state of Hawaii!!
Saints fans, welcome Nainoa Soto to the family!#C4 #808Boys @nainoa_soto pic.twitter.com/C1hgwz00vE
Tucker Jones of Hamilton was the next Saint to be officially announced. He was a wide receiver/linebacker in high school for the Broncs and was an All-State performer on both offense and defense this past season.
A versatile play maker from the Bitteroot Valley is joining the Saints!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 5, 2020
A punishing linebacker from Hamilton, Montana!
Saints fans, welcome Tucker Jones to the family!#C4 #MTSaints @tuckerjones__2 pic.twitter.com/zcOzKd1n8P
Quarterbacks are always crucial in recruiting and the Saints have announced their first of the 2020 class in Oregon recruit Chase Coyle.
Coyle is ranked as a two-star prospect according to 247 sports and is ranked as the 35h-best player in Oregon and the No. 73 dual-threat quarterback in the country. The 6-foot-2 signal caller also had an offer from Eastern Oregon.
Yet another impact player from Southern Oregon is coming to Helena!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 5, 2020
A gun-slinging QB from Grants Pass, OR
Saints fans, welcome Chase Coyle to the family!!#C4 @CoyleChase pic.twitter.com/FvtAsV810P
Next up for the Saints is defensive lineman from Arizona, Trajan Forrester. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound tackle comes to the Saints with three sacks and 47.5 tackles for loss in high school.
A defensive playmaker from the Valley of the Sun will be in purple and gold!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 5, 2020
A disruptive DL from Phoenix, AZ
Saints fans, welcome Trajan Forrester to the family!#C4 #AZSaints #FIGHTCLUB2020 @TrajanForrester pic.twitter.com/feiefbN9XB
Adding more on offense, Zane Melzer from Gonzaga Prep was the next Saint announced by Carroll. He spent much of his career as a running back but will play tight end.
A versatile play-maker will be making an impact at tight end in purple and gold!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 5, 2020
A true FOOTBALL PLAYER form Nine Mile Falls, WA!
Saints fans, welcome Zane Melzer to the family!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB2020 @MelzerZane pic.twitter.com/VpkQXNqOuo
In the search for more immediate help on defense, Carroll announced another transfer in the way of linebacker Jake Medders out of California. During his final high school season in 2018, he registered 114 tackles, five sacks and two interceptions.
A mid-year addition from with a penchant for punishing ball-carriers!!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 5, 2020
A impact linebacker from Arcadia, CA!
Saints fans, welcome Jake Medders to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB2020 @jakemedders_09 pic.twitter.com/qhBBvWCy0d
Carroll also goes back to the well at Missoula Loyola, adding Basil Coutinho, the second Loyola player in the 2020 class. The Saints announced the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Coutinho as an athlete.
Another versatile player from the state of Montana is joining the Saints!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 5, 2020
A difference making athlete from Missoula, MT!
Saints fans, please welcome Basil Coutinho to the family!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB2020 @basil_coutinho pic.twitter.com/Sklc0eqZNC
On the offensive side of the ball, another out-of-state prospect is announced in wide receiver Luke Schabot, a 5A football player from Boise.
Another Magic Valley stud is coming to Helena!!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 5, 2020
A playmaking WR from Boise, ID!!
Saints fans, please welcome Luke Schabot to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB2020 @luke_schabot pic.twitter.com/QjrlFLrfB3
Continuing with a defensive theme, Hunter Nicely is an interesting prospect added by the Saints. At 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, he isn't the typical outside linebacker but he was productive in high school, notching nine sacks last season as well as 151 tackles, 39.5 of which were for loss.
An attacking ball-hawk from Southern California is on board!!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 5, 2020
A STUD outside linebacker from Monrovia, CA!!
Saints fans, please welcome Hunter Nicely to the family!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB2020 @hunter079414039 pic.twitter.com/RymUSAiYKd
Another piece is added to the Carroll secondary in Jonathan HagEstad, a 5A player from Arizona who has three career picks and seven pass breakups.
The Killa Beez just added another difference maker from the Grand Canyon State!!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 5, 2020
A game-breaking safety from Surprise, AZ!!
Saints fans, please welcome Jonathan HagEstad to the family!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB2020 @JHagEstad28 pic.twitter.com/eErDZW1ckt
Back in the Treasure State, Carroll adds an 8-Man football product out of Plains in Esvin Reyes. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound back earned Second-Team All-Conference honors in the Western C. He was announced as an athlete.
An 8 man stud from the state of Montana is joining the Saints!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 5, 2020
A punishing ATH from Plains, MT!!
Saints fans, please welcome Esvin Reyes to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB2020 @1_EJR_3 pic.twitter.com/0Z2QVTJIOr
Ben Mehlhaff is the next Saint to be announced and is another player that should help on defense at outside linebacker. Mehlhaff is from Eugene, Oregon and last season finished with two sacks, one interception and 4.5 tackles for loss. He also averaged 5.9 yards per carry as a running back.
A versatile play-maker from the Beaver State is now a Saint!!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 5, 2020
A physical outside linebacker from Eugene, OR!!
Saints fans, please welcome Ben Mehlhaff to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB2020 @BenMehlhaff pic.twitter.com/QvmSFRpvVQ
Playing great defense is all about pass rush and the Saints are betting they found one in Liam Lynch out of Spokane. What makes him so interesting is that at 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, he is undersized, yet athletic.
A high-motor player from the Evergreen State is on board!!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 5, 2020
A tough defensive lineman from Spokane, WA!
Saints fans, please welcome Liam Lynch to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB2020 pic.twitter.com/ZuqYJlFKIh
The run on defense continues for Carroll as the Saints add two-time All-State defensive end Hank Rugg out of Frenchtown. Rugg also earned Second-Team All-Conference in the Southwest A at wide receiver. He's 6-foot-3, 200 pounds.
Rugg is a legit edge defender and ranked fifth in Class A last season with six sacks. The year prior to that, he had 12 sacks, giving him 18 total in addition to 95 tackles and 16.5 tackles for loss the past two seasons.
A 2-time All-State baller from the Treasure State is coming to Helena!!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 5, 2020
A game-wrecking defensive end from Missoula, MT!!
Saints fans, please welcome Hank Rugg to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB2020 @Hankrugg pic.twitter.com/ahaBQHbN81
Following a run on defenders, the Saints pay a little attention to the offense with the addition of Carson Ochoa, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound tight end from Yorba Linda, California.
Another Southern California baller is heading north to Helena!!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 5, 2020
An impact tight end from Yorba Linda, CA!!
Saints Fans, please welcome Carson Ochoa to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB2020 @carsonochoa23 pic.twitter.com/fDWTjR0lMq
Every recruiting class needs reinforcements in the trenches and the Saints added to the offensive line with 6-foot-4 prospect Max Peed, who weighs in at 240 and is out of Rathdrum, Idaho.
Another Lakeland Hawk is going to be a Saint!!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 5, 2020
A tough offensive lineman from Rathdrum, ID!!
Saints fans, please welcome Max Peed to the family!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB2020 @PeedMax pic.twitter.com/Ny8V3UIo01
The Saints announced their third mid-year transfer and the last one according to their Twitter account, but it also comes on defense in the form of cornerback Tyler Dennis out of Fernley, Nevada.
Our final mid-year addition is a lockdown DB from the Silver State!!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 5, 2020
An athletic CB from Fernley, NV!!
Saints fans, please welcome Tyler Dennis to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB2020 @Tyler_Dennis23 pic.twitter.com/tghATpg6u0
It's never too late for some old-school football and it looks like the Saints have some of that in mind as they announce Carsen Paine, a former offensive lineman from Washington, as a fullback. He's listed at 6-foot-1, 230 pounds.
A huge thumper from Eastern Washington is coming to the Queen City!!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 5, 2020
A punishing fullback from East Wenatchee, WA
Saints fans, please welcome Carsen Paine to the family!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB2020 @thecarsen61 pic.twitter.com/5jmQ7l8OXR
With the increase in spread offenses and high-flying offenses, the need for defensive backs is greater than ever and Carroll reflects that with another addition to the secondary in Trevor Klein out of Phoenix. Klein notched 38 tackles, three tackles for loss and two interceptions last season. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound defender also has a punt block to his credit.
A rangy playmaker from an incredible high school program!!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 5, 2020
A tough safety from Phoenix, AZ!!
Saints fans, please welcome Trevor Klein to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB2020 @K01Trevor pic.twitter.com/ARRqeUSag4
While the Saints have added a number of players outside the state of Montana, the latest addition is from Billings and that's linebacker Mason Yochum out of Billings Central.
Yochum earned All-State honors as a linebacker last season and was First-Team All-Conference in the Eastern A as a tight end.
A defensive stopper is coming to Helena from the Magic City!!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 5, 2020
A hard-nosed linebacker from Billings, MT!!
Saints fans, please welcome Mason Yochum to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB2020 @mason_yochum pic.twitter.com/ReBOSj1WQp
Jayden Jackson is another pass rusher added by the Saints. He is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound defensive end out of Arizona.
Speed Kills!!! Can't wait to watch the AZ baller hunt QB's in purple and gold!!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 5, 2020
An explosive DE from Surprise, AZ!!
Saints fans, please welcome Jayden Jackson to the family!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB2020 @Thehumble_20 pic.twitter.com/xTSl0KbVkL
And adding some local flavor to the Saints recruiting class, is Townsend's Jadon Lamb, a football and wrestling standout for the Bulldogs.
Lamb was a two-way All-State performer in Class B for Townsend, getting recognized as both an offensive lineman and a defensive end. Carroll announced the 6-foot-3, 235-pounder on the offensive side of the ball.
A local boy with purple and gold running through his veins is a Saint!!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 5, 2020
A dominant offensive lineman from Townsend, MT!!
Saints Fans, please welcome Jadon Lamb to the family!!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB2020 pic.twitter.com/ONRNj7CNXS
The last member of Carroll's 26-man recruiting class in 2020 is Cameron Pruitt, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound defensive back out of Boise, Idaho.
The closer to the class is an All-State Stud from Southern Idaho!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 5, 2020
A defensive troublemaker from Boise, ID!!
Saints fans, please welcome Cameron Pruitt to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB2020 @cameronpruitt33 pic.twitter.com/voMVcavfdL
This story will be updated
