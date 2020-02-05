Signing day has arrived and while the Feb. 5 date doesn't mean much for Division I programs that do most of their work during the early period, it's a big day in the Frontier Conference and for teams like Carroll College.

The Saints have had a few commitments get out, but for the most part, Carroll has kept things under wraps. Until Wednesday morning that is, when the Saints started officially announcing their signees.

The first one announced was Butte native Thomas McGree, who comes from Butte Central and will play defensive back for the Saints. The Maroon was an all-state defender this past season in Class A. 

Shortly after, Carroll announced another signing as Mike Kavila, a defensive back from Idaho also signed his NAIA letter of intent. 

The Saints next announced Missoula Loyola offensive lineman Liam Haffey, a 6-foot-4, 260-pounder, who earned Second-Team All-Conference in the Western B. 

The next addition for the Saints is a transfer from Hawaii. Nainoa Soto is a defensive back. 

Tucker Jones of Hamilton was the next Saint to be officially announced. He was a wide receiver/linebacker in high school for the Broncs and was an All-State performer on both offense and defense this past season.

Quarterbacks are always crucial in recruiting and the Saints have announced their first of the 2020 class in Oregon recruit Chase Coyle. 

Coyle is ranked as a two-star prospect according to 247 sports and is ranked as the 35h-best player in Oregon and the No. 73 dual-threat quarterback in the country. The 6-foot-2 signal caller also had an offer from Eastern Oregon. 

Next up for the Saints is defensive lineman from Arizona, Trajan Forrester. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound tackle comes to the Saints with three sacks and 47.5 tackles for loss in high school. 

Adding more on offense, Zane Melzer from Gonzaga Prep was the next Saint announced by Carroll. He spent much of his career as a running back but will play tight end. 

In the search for more immediate help on defense, Carroll announced another transfer in the way of linebacker Jake Medders out of California. During his final high school season in 2018, he registered 114 tackles, five sacks and two interceptions. 

Carroll also goes back to the well at Missoula Loyola, adding Basil Coutinho, the second Loyola player in the 2020 class. The Saints announced the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Coutinho as an athlete. 

On the offensive side of the ball, another out-of-state prospect is announced in wide receiver Luke Schabot, a 5A football player from Boise. 

Continuing with a defensive theme, Hunter Nicely is an interesting prospect added by the Saints. At 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, he isn't the typical outside linebacker but he was productive in high school, notching nine sacks last season as well as 151 tackles, 39.5 of which were for loss.

Another piece is added to the Carroll secondary in Jonathan HagEstad, a 5A player from Arizona who has three career picks and seven pass breakups. 

Back in the Treasure State, Carroll adds an 8-Man football product out of Plains in Esvin Reyes. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound back earned Second-Team All-Conference honors in the Western C. He was announced as an athlete. 

Ben Mehlhaff is the next Saint to be announced and is another player that should help on defense at outside linebacker. Mehlhaff is from Eugene, Oregon and last season finished with two sacks, one interception and 4.5 tackles for loss. He also averaged 5.9 yards per carry as a running back. 

Playing great defense is all about pass rush and the Saints are betting they found one in Liam Lynch out of Spokane. What makes him so interesting is that at 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, he is undersized, yet athletic. 

The run on defense continues for Carroll as the Saints add two-time All-State defensive end Hank Rugg out of Frenchtown. Rugg also earned Second-Team All-Conference in the Southwest A at wide receiver. He's 6-foot-3, 200 pounds. 

Rugg is a legit edge defender and ranked fifth in Class A last season with six sacks. The year prior to that, he had 12 sacks, giving him 18 total in addition to 95 tackles and 16.5 tackles for loss the past two seasons. 

Following a run on defenders, the Saints pay a little attention to the offense with the addition of Carson Ochoa, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound tight end from Yorba Linda, California. 

Every recruiting class needs reinforcements in the trenches and the Saints added to the offensive line with 6-foot-4 prospect Max Peed, who weighs in at 240 and is out of Rathdrum, Idaho. 

The Saints announced their third mid-year transfer and the last one according to their Twitter account, but it also comes on defense in the form of cornerback Tyler Dennis out of Fernley, Nevada. 

It's never too late for some old-school football and it looks like the Saints have some of that in mind as they announce Carsen Paine, a former offensive lineman from Washington, as a fullback. He's listed at 6-foot-1, 230 pounds. 

With the increase in spread offenses and high-flying offenses, the need for defensive backs is greater than ever and Carroll reflects that with another addition to the secondary in Trevor Klein out of Phoenix. Klein notched 38 tackles, three tackles for loss and two interceptions last season. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound defender also has a punt block to his credit. 

While the Saints have added a number of players outside the state of Montana, the latest addition is from Billings and that's linebacker Mason Yochum out of Billings Central.

Yochum earned All-State honors as a linebacker last season and was First-Team All-Conference in the Eastern A as a tight end. 

Jayden Jackson is another pass rusher added by the Saints. He is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound defensive end out of Arizona. 

And adding some local flavor to the Saints recruiting class, is Townsend's Jadon Lamb, a football and wrestling standout for the Bulldogs.

Lamb was a two-way All-State performer in Class B for Townsend, getting recognized as both an offensive lineman and a defensive end. Carroll announced the 6-foot-3, 235-pounder on the offensive side of the ball. 

The last member of Carroll's 26-man recruiting class in 2020 is Cameron Pruitt, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound defensive back out of Boise, Idaho.

This story will be updated

 

