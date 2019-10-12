HELENA — Matthew Burgess looks like was born to play running back.
As a freshman at 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, he is already leading Carroll College in rushing over the first four games.
Add a Frontier Conference Player of the Week award to his resume that complements his eight touchdowns runs and it’s been a pretty good career thus far.
He must have been doing this for awhile.
“Well, I’ve been moved around a lot,” Burgess said with a grin. “I played a lot of defense as a junior in high school. I was a safety.”
So when did he move to the offense?
Well, that’s a complicated question.
“I was a quarterback while playing with the freshmen team,” Burgess said. “At the end of the year, my coach moved me to wide receiver.”
His only time at running back came last year, eclipsing more than 1,600 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Burgess won the 6A Southwest Conference Player of the Year award at Sheldon High School that year, and it didn’t take long before Carroll found him.
“Safety, running back, I just wanted to play,” Burgess said.
GROWING UP WITH THE GAME
Burgess could only chuckle as he reminisced about learning the game of football.
“It was the first grade and the story goes that I went to my mom and told her I want to hit people,” he said.
Burgess’ parents, Mike and Shannon Burgess, laughed when they confirmed the story, but added a little more detail.
“Keep in mind he was a fairly passive child and I didn’t know football was going to be (the right sport) until he hit the field,” Mike Burgess said. “He just tore it up.”
Burgess competed in track and played basketball, but was always drawn back to football.
“I like the team aspect,” Burgess said. “Everybody just seemed closer in football; like we were a family.”
As Burgess began to hone his craft, he began to look up to teammates and professional football players.
But not running backs.
“I look up to guys like Brett Favre and Tom Brady,” Burgess said.
It wasn’t until he began to run the ball that he saw film of players such as the Houston Oilers’ back Earl Campbell.
“He was running through people,” Burgess said. “ I knew I wanted to run like that guy.”
STAYING MODEST
Sheldon High School has historically had a very good football program.
The Fighting Irish won a state title in 2012 and were the state runner up in 2018.
“(Last year) their quarterback was one of the top dual-threat guys in the country and their tight end was a four-star recruit and the little brother of Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert,” Saints assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel. “He didn’t really get the same recruiting headlines as his teammates.”
Burgess’ quarterback, Michael Johnson Jr. ended up signing with Penn State while Patrick Herbert joined his brother at Oregon.
But not having the spotlight didn’t bother Burgess.
He isn’t the type of guy to talk about himself.
“It’s just engrained in Matthew,” Shannon said. “He has never been an arrogant, boastful person. He has always been humble and thankful.”
“He sure didn’t get it from me,” Mike butted in.
Burgess’ modesty attracted Carroll two years ago, when the football coaches invited him to junior day. At that point, the Saints were looking for a safety.
When Carroll head coach Troy Purcell was hired last December and saw that they were looking at Burgess, he didn’t mind that Burgess changed positions.
“You are always looking for running backs,” Purcell said. “We always try to recruit better than what we have.”
FINDING A HOME
Burgess eventually wants to get his bachelor’s degree and become a civil engineer, but with three years left, right now, he is focusing on the present.
He is happy at Carroll and knows he needs to prepare for Saturday when No. 8 the College of Idaho comes into town.
“Everything happens for a reason,” Burgess said. “I feel like I was meant to end up here at Carroll. From the moment I stepped on campus, I loved it.”
Sure, Burgess has rushed all over Frontier Conference competition this season and receives high praise from his coaches but, in the end, Burgess wants to just play football.
Even if he is on pace for the most rushing yards in a season since Dustin Rinker in 2014.
“It’s not like I’m doing all the work, because I”m not.” Burgess said.
Of course, he couldn’t forget to mention his teammates.
It’s just not who he is.
