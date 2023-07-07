HELENA – The Carroll College athletic department is proud to welcome a new cohort of Fighting Saints to the Carroll Athletics Hall of Fame. The group will be honored with a formal induction ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 23, a focal point of homecoming weekend festivities.

"This is truly one of the greatest celebrations of the year," athletic director Charlie Gross said. "It's always exciting to recognize the greats of Carroll's past. Our Hall of Fame is loaded with outstanding Fighting Saints, and this year's class is no exception."

After a year-long nomination process, the Carroll Athletic Hall of Fame committee members gathered to review and vote on all applicants. The 2023 Hall of Fame class consists of five individuals and two teams.

The inductees are listed below in alphabetical order.

Bubba Bartlett – Football

Bartlett continues a longstanding tradition of excellent tight ends at Carroll. He was a member of two national championship teams (2007, 2010). In 2009 Bartlett was named AFCA first team All-American. In both 2009 and 2010, he was named first team All-Frontier Conference as well as VSN first team All-American.

Chance DeMarais – Football

DeMarais goes down as one of the greatest Carroll running backs of all time. A member of the 2010 national championship team, he excelled both on the field and in the classroom. In both 2010 and 2011, he was named first team All-Frontier Conference, as well as Academic All-Conference and NAIA Scholar Athlete.

In 2011, DeMarais was named Frontier Conference Player of the Year, AFCA First Team All-American, and NAIA National Player of the Year.

Andy Garland - Men's Basketball

There is no denying Andy Garland as one of the best to ever grace the PE Center hardwood. Garland is one of the most decorated basketball players in program history. Four times he was named All-Frontier Conference, and was named the Frontier Player of the Year in his sophomore season. Twice he was named NAIA All-American (third team 2010, second team 2011).

Garland finished his Carroll career second in all-time points scored (1,985).

Alysha Green – Women's Basketball

One of the most prolific scorers in Carroll women's basketball history, Green's name appears all over the program record book. She ranks in the top ten in program history for career points (1,440), career scoring average (13.2 ppg), and career three-point field goals made (212).

Three times she was named as an All-Frontier Conference performer.

Jim Mee – Men's Golf

Only the second golfer to ever be inducted into the Carroll Athletics Hall of Fame (Bill Lannan, '90), Mee is one of the best to ever don the purple and gold. Four times Mee was an All-Frontier Conference performer. He was the Frontier Conference Champion and low medalist at the Carroll Invitational in the fall of 2011.

In 2012, he was named NAIA National Player of the Week after his opening round 64 at the Frontier Championship set a new course-tournament record.

2008 Football Team

The 2008 Carroll Football team finished as runner-up, yet remains one of the best teams in program history. The Fighting Saints capped a thrilling 38-37 shootout against Lindenwood in the NAIA semifinals to appear in their sixth national championship game in seven seasons.

Owen Koeppen was named NAIA National Player of the Year, and several Saints were named NAIA All-Americans.

2011-2012 Men's Golf Team

Arguably the greatest golf team in Carroll history, the 2011-2012 Carroll men's golf team won the school's third conference championship, a feat that hadn't been accomplished in 60 years.

Led by Jim Mee, the Saints won the UGF Invite, upset Lewis Clark State in the Frontier Conference semifinals, and placed 19th at the NAIA National Championship.