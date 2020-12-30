HELENA — The No. 6-ranked Carroll College Saints are headed back to Butte, Montana, to face Montana Tech 15 days after last squaring off with the Orediggers.
“We are excited to get back on the court,” Saints coach Rachelle Sayers said. “It was nice that the girls were able to spend some time with their families over the holidays but it was easy to see that they also put in some work, on their own, when they were gone.”
The Saints (7-1) will look to replicate their effort from December 17 when they left the Mining City with a 68-57 win. Since then, the Saints went 1-1 with a back-to-back road matchup against Lewis-Clark State College. Carroll’s overall record may have one blemish, but the Saints will be looking to keep their conference record perfect on Thursday.
“We are looking forward to another match up with Montana Tech,” Sayers said. “We were not at our best the first time we played. We left a lot of points on the table and we didn't play with the same intensity and focus that we need to play with. We need to do a better job on the glass as well as finish at the rim.”
Entering the game, the Saints are No. 9 in the NAIA in total rebound defense at 31.8. Their defense is ranked No. 14 in points allowed at 55.6 per game.
Individually, senior Danielle Wagner is No. 18 in the NAIA in three-point percentage, knocking down 51% of her three-point tries. She leads the Saints in scoring at 14.9 points per game.
Carroll also gets big offensive contributions from Christine Denny (12.9 ppg) and Jamie Pickens (11.5), while the Saints’ depth has proven to be perhaps their best asset this season. Ten players have appeared in every game this season.
The Orediggers (1-2) will be looking to find a formula to slow the Saints.
Tech is led by Mollie Peoples’ 18 points per game, while Tavia Rooney scores 13.7. The Saints held each player below their season average in the last matchup, and will be looking to do the same in Round 2.
“I know Montana Tech will be ready for us as well, so it will be a great game to finish the 2020 year with,” Sayers said.
Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.
The Carroll College men’s basketball team will also be in Butte Thursday and will look to put their season on a positive trajectory when they travel to face Montana Tech on Thursday.
"I expect our kids to compete better than we did a few weeks ago,” Saints coach Kurt Paulson said. “We are ready to play games. We had some time off for Christmas to get the batteries recharged and now it is time to play games in league."
The Saints (3-2, 0-1 Frontier Conference) fell in Butte 82-62 on December 16, and will be looking to pay the Orediggers back.
"Tech was the more physical team in Game 1, no doubt about it,” Saints coach Kurt Paulson said. They destroyed us on the rebounds. Those will be the areas that will dictate the game."
The Saints pack the No. 4 total rebound defense in the NAIA at 28 per game. They also control the No. 12-ranked scoring defense, which allows 64.8 points per game.
Shamrock Campbell is No. 5 in the NAIA in three-pointers made per game at 4.2, while sitting at No. 26 in the NAIA in three-point percentage at 57%.
Campbell leads the Saints in scoring at 18.2 points per game, while Jovan Sljivancanin is right behind at 16.2.
Taylor England leads the Orediggers (1-2) in scoring at 21.3 per game. His 8.7 defensive rebounds per game rank No. 8 in the NAIA.
