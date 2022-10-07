BUTTE – The Montana Tech Cross Country program hosted the Tony Banovich Invitational Cross Country Meet on Friday at the Highland View Golf Course in Butte.
Tech, Montana Western, Carroll College, MSU-Northern and Walla Walla University competed in the meet.
In the team competitions, Carroll College swept both sides of the meet.
In the men’s division, Carroll won the meet with 33 placement points. Montana Western (45) was second, followed by Montana Tech (47), and Walla Walla (115).
In the women’s division, Carroll won the team title with 24 points. Montana Tech (37) finished second.
The Orediggers captured two individual championships. Hailey Neilson captured the women’s individual championship (18:44.2) and Edwin Kipainoi (25:25.0) led wire-to-wire to capture the men’s title. Both runners were named Frontier Conference Runners of the Week based on their performances at the MSU Cross Country Classic in Bozeman on Sept. 17.
Neilson, a Butte native and sophomore chemistry major, used her familiarity with the course to her advantage.
“I am familiar with the course with being from Butte and running the course in high school,” Neilson said. “This was my four time on the course. It has changed a little bit over the years, but not by much.”
While Neilson nearly ran down the pace cart early and led the majority of the race as she out-distanced herself from Carroll’s top racer, Reghan Worley (19:03.4)
“This is definitely the first season that I have had a legitimate chance against her as my fitness has risen in the last year,” Neilson said. “I felt like the first half of the race was slow, but the second half of the race was quite quick.”
“With Hailey being from Butte, it is a pretty cool story,” Montana Tech head coach Zach Kughn said. “She wasn’t really winning high school meets, and now with winning college ones it shows her improvement.”
Kughn was happy with the Orediggers performance on the women’s side
“Individually, we have two solid ones going 1-3,” Kughn said. “Carlin Manning (19:25.3) dropped a spot last week to the other Carroll runner (Natalie Yocum, 19:32.9), so she was happy to move back up and be in the third position. She is leaps and bounds better than she was last year. Obviously, it was between us and Carroll as we missed Rocky today. So, our top two on both teams ran well. The women don’t like sticking to the plan, but I liked their aggressiveness.”
While Montana Tech had a course advantage, the altitude certainly helped the stamina of the runners.
“We definitely do have an advantage with running and training in the altitude,” Neilson said. “It definitely helped.”
“I grew up in (Kajiado) Kenya at altitude, so I have that advantage over everyone else,” Kipainoi said. “Training here, we have great coaching and we’re just running on tired legs. Today, I felt very confident going into the race.”
Kipainoi, junior mechanical engineering major, nearly caught the pace cart in the opening stages of the race with his initial burst. He settled in for a nice pace and finished with an 8k time of 25:20, a personal best by over 30 seconds.
Montana Western’s Jonathan Harrison (25:44.0) finished in second place and Montana Tech’s Justin Morgan (26:16.3) finished third overall.
“My goal today was to get a good start and run fast,” Kipainoi said. “Looking at national times, if I ran 25:20, it would bring me to 24:20, which would have been top five in the country. That was my goal today.”
“Edwin was on a mission today and it showed,” Kughn said.
On the men’s race, Kughn liked his team’s aggressive start.
“The men don’t like sticking to the plan as well,” Kughn joked. “They were very aggressive early, and I do like that. We always talk about when we get to Michigan at sea level, we’re going to have to go out hard. We’re not used to running fast because we’re at altitude. But, you do pay the price when you go out fast at altitude.”
Kughn has been training his team for Michigan, as well as future competitions.
“We’re always caught between prepping for the big meet and then, potentially, nationals or just trying to beat Carroll today,” Kughn said. “We often get beat by Carroll running in a pack and then running us down in the later stages.”
On Oct. 6, the Orediggers will run at The Great Lakes Challenge in Grand Rapids, Michigan. It will be a homecoming of sorts for Kughn, who is a native of Grand Blanc which is two hours from Grand Rapids. He knows the challenges of running at the GLC, as it is one of the biggest collegiate meets in the nation.
“I also know in a national meet like Michigan that having guys out front early is very helpful,” Kughn said. “Overall, it is a confidence-booster for us.”
With regard to confidence-boosters, the crowd support for all of the runners at the Tony Banovich Meet was not lost on the Orediggers.
“The crowd support for everybody was fantastic,” Neilson said.
“We could feel the crowd support behind us,” Kippainoi said.
“Overall, I think that we had a better day today with the excitement of being at home and it being a fast course,” Kughn said. “The whole conference’s times sped up.”
