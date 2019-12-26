HELENA — Carroll College men’s basketball coach Kurt Paulson knew he needed to try something new.
He watched his team score season-low 51 points in a loss against NAIA Division II No. 4 Mount Vernon Nazarene last week in Glendale, Arizona.
The 51 points was the lowest his team has scored since the NAIA National Championship game where they put up 48 points against Georgetown College.
“We had our chances, but we just didn’t play good enough,” Paulson said.
The Saints shot just 37 percent from the floor and their leading scorer, Jovan Sljivancanin, was held to a season-low six points.
So, the next day, Paulson announced the change.
“We changed the tempo to play a little faster,” Paulson said.
And it didn’t take long for the players to respond.
Carroll averaged 92 points over the next two games to get wins over Benedictine-Mesa and No. 21 Arizona Christian.
“(Mount Vernon) guarded us well, but 51 points was just not enough to win,” Paulson said.
Carroll doesn’t have the tallest team in the NAIA.
Its tallest active player stands at 6-foot-7.
So, the Saints took advantage of their small stature.
“Playing faster worked,” Paulson said. “Dennis Flowers was everywhere. We just turned him loose.”
While the Los Angeles area freshman only scored 12 points and was scoreless from beyond the 3-point line, he grabbed a season’s best eight steals.
The next day against Arizona Christian, Flowers found his shooting touch.
He scored 22 points, including hitting all five of his 3-pointers.
But does playing fast suit him?
“Oh, yeah, I like that style of play,” Flowers said. “It’s free flowing and we get to play off of each other.”
Flowers said there was a rule where there had to be three or four passes before a shot went up, but he likes it because it also speeds up the opposition.
“It’s nice, because it takes them out of their sets,” Flowers said.
Sljivancanin is used to Paulson’s system being one of just four players who are not freshmen.
But it wasn’t like his high school team in Las Vegas.
“We literally didn’t have any plays,” Sljivancanin said. “If you got a stop you push the basketball.”
Carroll returns home to conclude its non-conference schedule with games against Walla Walla University and the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) before take on Concordia University of Edmonton on Jan. 2.
But SAIT comes first.
SAIT plays in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference and has seven wins this season, all over conference opponents.
The Trojans are led by Calvin Chambers, who has averaged 22 points a game this season.
“With finals over, our guys can focus on hoops now, and we can have some time to work on shooting skill development, and tighten some things up,” Paulson said. “These games are a perfect opportunity to work on that.”
Will the Saints keep the same uptempo style they brought home from Arizona?
“Because we don’t have much experience in the post, I think our calling card could be playing faster,” Paulson said. “Only time will tell.”
