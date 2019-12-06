HELENA — What makes a rivalry?
When it comes to college basketball, it usually consists of two teams competing to see who is best.
They might play each other twice, or even three times if the situation calls for it.
But last season’s rivalry between the Carroll College and Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball teams went as long as some NBA Playoff series.
The Saints and Warriors met up for a total of five times last season. They met three times in the regular season, once in frontier Conference Tournament and then again in the NAIA National Semifinals.
“By the third, fourth and fifth time, you knew every set and you knew what was coming,” Carroll point guard Shamrock Campbell said. “I just came down to toughness and who was going to knock down shots that night.”
Carroll won the season matchup winning three of the five games. The last victory came back in March when the Saints bounced Lewis-Clark State from a spot in the National Championship game.
“They are definitely going to have a chip on their shoulder and they also won their last game here (in the Frontier Conference Championship game),” Carroll senior guard Dane Warp said. “It’s going to be our job to make sure they don’t get two in a row.”
While Warp and Campbell know the Warriors well, many of the Saints are unfamiliar with the rivalry they stepped into.
Carroll’s eight freshmen will be up against a team that has won their first nine games and has an 88-73 exhibition win against NCAA Division I Idaho in Moscow.
“They are very deep, much like last year,” Saints coach Kurt Paulson said. “(Lewis-Clark State) is a great defensive team and they are big inside.”
While its leading scorer, Dana Abe graduated last season, the Warriors return three key players from last year’s tournament team in point guard Damek Mitchell, center Trystan Bradley and guard Josiah Westbrook.
Coach Austin Johnson also added a few transfers in Travis Yenor and Bailey Hodges from The Master’s University.
“Even with some new faces their style is very similar to last year,” Paulson said.
MOVING ON FROM TUESDAY
Carroll is just a little more than two days removed from an overtime win at home over Montana Tech.
Warp was the hero that night when he hit three free throws with 0.6 seconds remaining to send the game into overtime.
But that was Tuesday and the players know their focus needs to be on Lewis-Clark State.
“We know (Lewis-Clark State has been off for a few days and they have been scouting us,” Warp said. “We just have to think of it just like we are 0-0. We can’t worry about the past.”
With only two days to prepare, Paulson is taking this game just as if it was any other on the schedule.
“We just can’t get ahead of ourselves,” Paulson said. “It was just one game that we won and we have a really good team that is 9-0 coming in.”
RIVALRY ENDING
Not all rivalries last forever.
At the conclusion of this season Lewis-Clark State will be joining the Cascade Collegiate Conference.
The two teams will play each other two more times in regular season play in Lewiston, Idaho first on Feb. 7 and then again on Feb. 22.
