HELENA — The Carroll College men’s basketball team saw waves of success last season.
It won 30 games.
It won a share of the regular season Frontier Conference championship.
And it finished the season playing for the NAIA National Championship.
But that was also six months ago.
Monday afternoon signaled the team’s first official practice which, in turn, signaled that everyone was back to square one.
“We just wanted to set the tone for the intensity that we wanted to practice with and the camaraderie we want to build,” said second-year coach Kurt Paulson. “We have a lot of new faces.”
Eight new faces, to be exact.
Paulson’s recruiting class featured all freshmen, so the two hour practice was spent concentrating on drills and installing the team’s basic offensive scheme.
That was to be expected after the team graduated three starters, including its top two scorers in Match Burnham and Matt Wyman.
Certainly, though, the Saints have upperclassmen who can be set up as role models for these younger players. Sophomore point guard Shamrock Campbell averaged 34.5 minutes per game, while senior Dane Warp averaged just over 30 minutes per game.
“We have a good group of returners who played a lot of minutes last year, so they are used to the expectations,” Paulson said. “These freshmen really just follow their lead.”
Freshman guard Sayer Patton showed what he could do last season. He led the state, scoring just under 30 points for Choteau High School.
But during his first practice, he realized it wasn’t the same as playing in high school.
Add running the fast break with players like Warp, who Patton said he looked up to while playing in high school, and it’s a whole different level.
“It’s a huge step up,” Patton said. “Everyone is playing at that higher level. They are good basketball players and they know what’s going on. It is just great to be out here in this environment.”
While the freshmen are learning what to expect from their coaches, the same goes with the coaches learning to expect from his players.
Paulson has three starting positions he needs to fill before the Saints’ first exhibition game against Oregon State. He also needs to create rotations and figure out who is going to redshirt.
“We are definitely evaluating what the guys can do and what they need to get better at,” Paulson said.
The Saints finished the season one game short of the program’s first National Title last year, but both the players and coaches know that one practice isn’t an accurate prediction of their future.
“I thought the guys did a good job, but there is a long way to go,” Paulson said.
But that will only serve fuel their fire.
“We don’t want to be that team that has a drop-off year,” Patton said. “They played for a National Championship and our mindset is to get right back there again.”
