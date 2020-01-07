Carroll College logo - new one (copy)

HAVRE — Carroll College men’s basketball team has had recent success speeding up the tempo.

But against Montana State University-Northern in Havre on Tuesday night, the Saints made a change.

Carroll slowed the offense down, but the change of pace paid off as it came away with a 69-58 win over the Lights at Armory Gymnasium.

“We had a god start and we had a good ending,” Saints coach Kurt Paulson said. “(Northern) is super athletic. We aren’t going to be able to score 90 points during these conference games.”

The Saints (12-3, 3-0 Frontier) have had recent success pushing the offense and they showed flashes of it in the first half.

Sophomore point guard Shamrock Campbell scored the teams first seven points and around the 12-minute mark , Carroll held a 15-7 lead.

The Saints kept their lead for the majority of the first half until Northern put a run together.

A shot by Kevon Bey finally put the Lights ahead 26-25 with four minutes left.

Northern (11-4, 1-2 Frontier) increased its lead to as many as four points but senior forward Dane Warp, a Havre native, kept Carroll in the game and hit a 3-pointer in the final minute to go into halftime tied 34-34.

The second half saw both teams go back and forth.

Warp put his team ahead and Campbell added a bucket to increase to the lead to 49-43 with 11 minutes left.

Northern managed to close their deficit and take the lead on a bucket by Mascio McCadney.

Carroll answered with a 10-0 run that included a 3-pointer by Ifeanyi Okeke and a three-point play by Dennis Flowers III.

Warp sealed the game with a 3-pointer to push the Saints’ winning streak to six games.

He finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

MSU-N was led by McCadney’s 21 points.

The Lights continue their season on Thursday when they travels to the University of Providence while Carroll returns home to face the Argos on Saturday at the P.E. Center. 

“We saw Providence down in Arizona and they have a lot of new players,” Paulson said. “It’s going to be a new test. Both teams had a lot of returners but they are all gone now.”

