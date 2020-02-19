HELENA — Carroll College men’s basketball coach Kurt Paulson already has plenty of accolades in just his second year.
He coached his team to a Frontier Conference regular season title.
And his team was just one win away from an NAIA National Championship.
With all the goals Paulson has accomplished in his short time at Carroll, there is still one thing he wants his team to master.
Consistency.
“It’s obvious,” Paulson said. “We are definitely inconsistent.”
Back in mid January, Carroll lost three consecutive games for the first time in four years followed winning five out of the next six games.
While the Saints have gone 3-2 this month, their most recent stumble came Tuesday night when it was upset by Montana Tech in Butte.
“They were a lot tougher and more physical than us,” Paulson said of the 74-66 loss. “We just couldn’t get over that hump.”
Carroll (19-8, 10-5 Frontier) sits now just a half game ahead of Providence for second place in the Frontier Conference. Barring what happens this weekend, next week’s game between the two teams could determine who gets home court for the upcoming conference tournament. Home court is given to the higher seed in the bracket.
Only the conference tournament champion receives an automatic invitation to the NAIA National Tournament. All other teams are decided by their record, quality of wins and strength of schedule.
“You just have to take it one day at a time,” Paulson said. “You can’t freak out. Look at long-term coaches. They don’t panic. They stick to the script and they put one foot in front of the other.”
While Paulson said he has been consistent, mainly as a result of playing basketball his whole life, this is not the first season he has watched his players struggle to find consistency.
Last season, his experienced team that included three starting seniors, struggled throughout the month of February, when it lost four of seven games.
After holding on and winning the Frontier Conference regular season championship, the Saints received home court throughout the conference tournament but, once again, inconsistency showed its face during the championship game. Carroll lost to Lewis-Clark State by 16 points in front of a near sell out.
Senior guard Dane Warp started 36 games that year and averaged 16.3 points per game.
Warp increased his point total to 18.2 points per game this season and has learned consistency.
He said it doesn’t matter if it’s a practice or a game, he tries to come in with the same mindset every day.
Now, as a senior, he gives the same message to the 11 underclassmen to whom he passes the torch.
“You win games and you lose games,” Warp said. “It’s a process. Even when I was a sophomore, we had really good teams and we lost games, but it’s about how you respond.“
The Saints will look to put their loss to Montana Tech behind them, but the road ahead doesn’t get easier. They return to Lewis-Clark State to avenge their shellacking of 27 points from two weeks ago.
The two teams meet on Saturday after Lewis-Clark State travels to Montana Tech, where it only won by eight points back in December.
That was the start of a 17-game winning streak that has propelled them to 25-1 on the season.
“They are so methodical and they never beat themselves,” Paulson said of Lewis-Clark State. “They are never out of control or force the issue. Everything is within their system. If you are not doing that in their system, then you don’t play.”
With three games left in the regular season, the next few weeks will determine who the committee decides to send to the NAIA National Tournament.
And the Saints know consistency will be needed.
“We did it last year but, right now, we are at a spot where we have to make our own outcome,” Paulson said. “We can’t be down because we lost one. We need to regroup and handle adversity.”
