HELENA — Carroll College senior guard Dane Warp has played a lot of basketball.
He’s played under the lights of Kansas City at the NAIA Tournament.
He has even scored a triple double.
But Tuesday night at the PE Center was new territory.
Warp was fouled on a 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds remaining in the game. The Saints were trailing by three points.
His first one rattled in.
“Down the stretch, you have to make them,” Warp said.
His second also rattled in.
“We got the Carroll College roll,” Saints coach Kurt Paulson joked. “They were praying for us up above.”
His third was perfect.
Carroll sent the game into overtime and eventually came away with a 82-78 win.
Warp said he was in a position where he knew he could thrive.
“I knew I had to step up,” Warp said. “I’m the only senior on the team and I have to set an example. If the game is on the line, I want to be in that spot.”
Not only did the win give the Saints their first victory in Frontier Conference play, but they showed their coach fight. After all, it was a back and forth game.
Montana Tech entered the PE Center with pretty much the same team as last year.
But it also added Texas Western College transfer Sindou Diallo, who is averaging 20.4 points per game this season.
Diallo and teammate Nate Ward showed what they can do by hitting three after three to take a 17-8 lead.
Carroll fought back as the combination of Warp and sophomore Jovan Sljivancanin sparked the offense.
With eight minutes remaining until halftime, the Saints were only down by three points.
With five minutes left, Warp hit a 3-pointer to take a the lead.
Carroll entered halftime with a 34-32 advantage, but Paulson knew the Orediggers wouldn’t go down without a fight.
This was the same team that knocked off the University of Montana weeks prior.
“That is a tough team right there,” Paulson said of Montana Tech.
Right on cue, the Orediggers sparked a second-half run.
Senior guard Troy Owens Jr. scored in the paint, followed by another score by Diallo.
Diallo and Owens Jr. finished for a combined 39 points, but it wasn’t enough to slow down the Saints.
Carroll tied the score and even took the lead with five minutes to go, but the Orediggers dug themselves out of another hole.
When it looked like Montana Tech was going to travel back to Butte with a win just 30 seconds away, Saints freshmen Dennis Flowers III hit a 3-pointer in the corner.
Carroll still trailed by two with six seconds remaining. It was Montana Tech’s ball and the Saints had to foul.
Diallo missed a free throw, only for Warp to try a pull up 3-pointer in which he was fouled.
His three free throws sent the game into overtime and the Saints’ momentum drove them to victory.
“This was the craziest game I’ve ever played in my life,” said Sljivancanin, who finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds. “It just shows that this team never quits. I’m so proud of my team.”
For Paulson and the Saints, it was just another win.
For the fans, it was some good entertainment.
For Warp, it was a memory he will never forget.
“I’ll always remember Coach Paulson’s voice,” Warp said. “He was confident and he knew we were going to win this game.”
While Carroll celebrated in the locker room its schedule doesn’t get any easier.
On Friday the Saints will host No. 14 Lewis-Clark State.
But at least they know that their lone senior is more than willing to sink some clutch free throws.
And there was no doubt in his coach's mind that he can hit them.
“I had my fingers crossed in my pockets,” Paulson said. “But I knew they were going to go in.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.