HELENA — Carroll men's basketball head coach Ryan Lundgren has announced the first addition to his coaching staff for the 2023-24 season. Alex Hobbs will join the Fighting Saints on the bench as an assistant coach.

Hobbs will replace Seth Yates, who left Carroll for a role at NCAA Division II Western Colorado earlier this off-season.

A native of Houston, Texas, Hobbs was a standout guard at Boise State University after an impressive prep career. Upon graduation, he played one year professionally overseas.

“Alex is someone I have known for several years through our Boise State ties,” Lundgren said.

“Learning under his father, a highly successful high school coach in Houston for 23 years, has helped Alex develop a feel for the game that will serve him well in this profession. Alex is young and hungry to get his start in collegiate coaching, and we are thrilled that he will be doing so at Carroll College.”

Hobbs had a prolific prep career in Texas.

He was a four-year letterman at La Porte High School, where he was once named second team All-District, and three times named first team All-District.

In 2015 he was the district offensive player of the year and named to the All-Region team. In 2016, Hobbs was the district MVP, All-Region team, and an All-State selection. At the time of his graduation, he was the No. 24 all-time leading scorer in Texas high school basketball history.

As a Boise State Bronco, Hobbs continued to prove his knack for finding the hoop, finishing his career as a member of the Broncos’ 1,000-point club.

In 2018, he was named the Mountain West Conference’s Sixth Man of the Year, and was named an All-Conference performer in 2019. In total, Hobbs played in 120 contests, with 42 starts.

His Boise State teams twice played in the NIT.

After his collegiate days were over, Hobbs signed to play professionally for the Kordall Steelers of the FLBB in Luxembourg, Germany. In his one season of play, Hobbs led the league in scoring and was named first team All-Import.

“Alex’s player development expertise, as well as his strong recruiting ties in the state of Texas, will be immediately felt in our program. His energy and enthusiasm will be a positive asset to our basketball program, and more importantly, the greater Carroll community.”

Hobbs will join Lundgren in the office immediately, and the pair will continue preparation for the Saints’ return to the court later this fall.