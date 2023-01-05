The Montana Tech Orediggers women’s basketball team returned to Frontier Conference play on Thursday evening at HPER Center, as the No. 11 Carroll College Fighting Saints on Kelvin Sampson Court.
Carroll erased an early nine-point deficit by patiently chipping into the margin and grabbed the lead early in the second half on their way to a 60-48 win over the Orediggers.
Tech jumped out to an 11-2 lead over the first 3:18. Soda Rice’s three-pointer started the run, with Tavia Rooney having added a layup. Following a Kyndall Keller layup for Carroll, Rooney and Ally Cleverly added baskets.
The Fighting Saints responded with a 6-0 run of their own in the middle portion of the quarter, with Keller, Addy Eckstrom, and Genesis Wilkinson accounting for the points.
Tech (4-9, 0-3 Frontier) stretched their lead back to seven points, as Rooney and Challis Westwater sandwiched baskets around Jamie Pickens’ layup.
The fast-paced first quarter wrapped with a 6-3 Carroll sprint to pull to within three points, 20-17.
Both defenses locked up the basket in the early part of the second quarter, as neither team scored in the first 4:37. Pickens sank two free throws to pull Carroll (12-5, 3-0 Frontier) to within a point.
With 4:27 left in the first half, Rooney hit a 14-foot jumper to give Tech their first points of the quarter. Rademacher followed up with two free throws moments later, and McKayla Kloker converted a three-point play to help the Orediggers regain their seven-point advantage, 26-19.
A pair of Tech turnovers fueled an 8-2 Carroll run over the final three minutes of the half, as Keller and Maddie Gerritz combined on the run.
Rooney’s 30-foot, buzzer-beating attempt was offline, as Tech led by a single point at the half, 28-27.
The Fighting Saints went 11-of-35 from the field in the first half, which included 1-of-11 from beyond the arc.
The Orediggers went 7-of-19 from the field in the opening 20 minutes, which included 3-of-7 from the three-point line.
Tech went 11-of-12 from the free-throw line in the first half, with Carroll having converted 4-of-5.
In the third quarter, Carroll’s 10-2 run in the first 4:08 of the period gave the Fighting Saints a 37-30 lead.
Carroll extended the lead to nine points, as Tech went scoreless the final 3:43 of the quarter. The Fighting Saints led going into the fourth quarter, 44-35.
Rademacher’s field goal put the Orediggers on the board to start the fourth quarter before two Pickens field goals gave Carroll an 11-point lead with 7:51 to play.
Tech answered back with a 6-0 run to make the score 48-43 and forced a Carroll timeout with 4:44 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Sienna Swannack’s three-pointer with 2:18 to play stretched Carroll’s lead back to eight points. Swannack contributed four key free throws down the stretch, and Pickens’ steal with 18 seconds to play sealed the 12-point win for the Fighting Saints.
Carroll shot 38.6% from the field, 18.8% from beyond the arc, and went 13-of-16 from the free-throw line.
Pickens led all scorers with 19 points. Keller contributed 16 points, and Swannack added 12.
Tech shot 34.9% from the field, 25% from beyond the arc, and 14-of-16 from the charity stripe.
Rademacher scored 14 points and pulled in nine rebounds, Rooney added eight points and grabbed eight boards, and Kloker chipped in eight points.
The Orediggers continue Frontier Conference action Saturday afternoon as they host University of Providence at HPER Center at 2 p.m.
The Fighting Saints travel to Billings to take on Rocky Mountain College at Fortin Education Center at 2 p.m.
