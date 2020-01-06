Carroll College guard Dane Warp has been known to put up a flashy layup and pass on occasion.
But when asked what he enjoyed better, he just smiled.
“(With) a flashy layup, only one person gets the credit,” Warp said. “A flashy pass gets someone else involved.”
And that has been the theme of late for the Saints’ men’s basketball team.
Since coach Kurt Paulson decided to crank up the offense following a loss to Mount Vernon Nazarene in mid-December, Carroll’s offense has not only increased, but also the assist total.
Over the last five wins, the Saints have dished out 23.2 assists per game, a 90-percent increase from their first nine games, where they averaged just 12.2 assists per game.
“We aren’t playing as five individuals, we all want is to be one unit,” Warp said. “Carroll basketball is being unselfish.”
Just last Thursday against Concordia Edmonton, Carroll’s 33 total assists were the most in a single game since it recorded 39 assists against Salish Kootenai College on Nov. 23, 2018.
The program’s record for most assists in a game came in 1988-89 season, when it recorded 40 assists against the University of Alaska Southeast.
“Team defense is so much harder when the ball is bouncing around,” Warp said. “You are trying to defend five guys that can attack you at any time rather than isolation, where it’s just one guy with the other four players just resting there. (Then) the defense can switch the better defender on you at any time.”
Warp finished the Concordia Edmonton game with a team-high 11 assists.
How does he do it? He just tries to make a play.
“When I get past my man and the defense comes over to help the right thing to do is to find your teammate,” Warp said.
Another player that makes sure he gets his teammates involved is sophomore Shamrock Campbell.
Last season, Campbell finished third on the team with 90 assists behind forward Matt Wyman and, of course, Warp.
Now that he has been given the go-ahead from his coach to speed up the offense, he is finding it easier to find the open teammate.
“We have playing more free and not running a specific set each time,” Campbell said. “Playing off each other and finding the open player has really been working.”
Even some of the post players have been showing off their passing skills.
Sophomore forward Jovan Sljivancanin finished with five assists against South Alberta Institute of Technology while freshman Ifeanyi Okeke also had three.
“We don’t have traditional big guys,” Paulson said. “They can all move and pass. That’s why I like them.”
Carroll isn’t the only team in the Frontier Conference that can pass.
Tuesday night’s opponent, Montana State Northern, ranks second in the nation, averaging 21.9 assists per game.
Just before the new year, the Lights coupled a combined 61 assists over two consecutive games against the University of Alberta.
Senior Adam Huse finished with 13 assists.
And it’ll be on Paulson’s mind come game time.
“(Adam Huse) is the key to that team,” Paulson said. “He’s a smart player.”
It might have taken Carroll a little longer to find its identity, but playing unselfish has done wonders as of late. The Saints’ have run over recent competition and rivaling the nation’s top passing team, William Penn, who is handing out 23.7 assists per game.
So what does this say about unselfishness?
“Being able to pass is a huge asset,” Warp said. “I think it gets overlooked.”
