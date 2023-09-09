HELENA — Watch 100 football games, heck, watch 1,000, and you won’t see an against-all-odds comeback like No. 15-ranked Carroll pulled Saturday in a 26-23 victory over No. 14 St. Thomas (Fla.).

Four Bobcat penalties (holding, unsportsmanlike, kick out-of-bounds, pass interference) set up a 26-yard shot to the end zone from the right arm of Jack Prka that Chris Akulschin used to cap his career day and send the Saints to 2-0.

“Scramble drill,” Akulschin said. “It wasn’t a great route initially. I saw him rolling out and I just started running across the field. I saw him look at me and wind the ball back…

“I knew it was coming, so I put myself in a good spot and made the play…It was in contact, for sure, but Jack placed it perfectly where I could go get it and they couldn’t jar it out.”

A Prka interception with under three minutes to play down seven spelled certain defeat for the Saints.

Carroll’s defense, like it did all game, held firm inside St. Thomas’ five-yard line, forcing a punt from the end zone.

The Bobcats intentionally ran their punter out of the back of the end zone for a safety, and after two penalties on the play, free kicked the football out-of-bounds from their own 10-yard line, handing the Saints a 40-yard field with 68 seconds to play and one time out.

That’s all Carroll needed.

“I was so mad at myself for throwing that pick down there, but I just had to flush it,” Prka said. “Defense played amazing…That drive, I just had full confidence in my guys that we were gonna make it happen. Coach Pfanny made the right call. I just believed…

“I don’t even know. Miracles happen on this field, it’s pretty cool. I love Nelson Stadium. That’s all I can say.”

Impactful defensive plays – see Carroll’s stop on Montana Tech’s would-be game-tying two-point conversion last week – have anchored an undefeated start to the season 10 years in the making.

The Saints forced four turnovers on Saturday and held an offense averaging 530 yards per game to 79 in the first half and 220 total.

St. Thomas shot themselves in the foot with 10 accepted penalties totaling 135 yards, but the Saints choked off the Bobcats’ rushing game (47 net yards) led by safety Tug Smith (11 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT) and linebacker Ben Held (7 tackles, 2 TFL).

“Our defensive effort was phenomenal today, rallying to the football,” Held said. “Even if we missed a tackle or two, everyone was running to the football and I think that’s what helped us today.”

“Relentless defense,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “We might’ve missed one or two tackles, but there was still another one coming, or another coming – just tenacious…

“Very, very impressed with our effort and our toughness out on that field today.”

It was fitting, then, that Carroll’s last defensive play resulted in a Kaden Gardner game-sealing interception.

Gardner’s hands were still visibly shaking after the game.

“It was just pure joy,” Gardner said. “I just wanted to go celebrate with my teammates. Fun game. It was exciting until the very end.”

Akulschin, who also caught passes of 39, 38, 22 and 14 yards, set a new career-high with 167 yards on Saturday.

He is the first Carroll wide receiver with that many single-game yards since Shane Sipes’ 170 against Tech on Nov. 3, 2018.

Prka, Akulschin’s roommate, finished with 244 yards and two touchdowns on 20-for-29 passing.

“He’s a baller,” Purcell said. “Chris is another level type of receiver…It’s very, very comforting, I think, for a quarterback to know, ‘I know I have this guy, I know what he can do capability-wise, and I trust him and he trusts me.’...

“I think it’s the mesh, the relationship, understanding each other.”

Camron Rothie caught Prka’s first touchdown – a 15-yarder – early in the fourth quarter that gave Carroll a 16-15 lead in a game where the advantage changed hands five times in the second half.

It’s been 10 years since the Saints began a season 2-0.

Better yet, both those victories were against nationally-ranked competition as the Saints extended a regular-season win streak over top-25 opponents to four games.

“It means everything,” Akulschin said. “Our motto for the season is, ‘start fast,’ so it’s obviously a huge accomplishment to start the season that way…It feels good to have a game where we really tested our last-minute [resolve] where it comes down to the wire…

“Coach Purcell always talks about giving us four minutes of your time. That’s what it came down to is the last four minutes of the game when we had to play, and we did it.”