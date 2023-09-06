HELENA — Carroll won first down a week ago in Butte – to the eye gaining four or five yards a pop to stay ahead of the chains – behind a well-seasoned offensive line.

Three redshirt seniors and two redshirt juniors paved the way for 157 yards on the ground and three rushing scores and showed up in the game’s biggest moment to spring running back Duncan Kraft for first-down rushes of eight and 13 yards as Carroll ran the clock out on a two-point victory.

“Just played pissed off, honestly,” Carroll left tackle Hunter Mecham said. “We all knew our assignments, we all knew who we were against, and we knew how last year [went]. We thought to ourselves, ‘we aren’t gonna let that happen again.’”

“We wanted to make up for our mistakes last year.”

An extension of the offensive line, Carroll used two tight ends (who were rarely on the field together) to establish the run game.

Carson Ochoa, who Saints o-line coach Mitch Malot called a “lineman with wings,” was responsible for the wham block in the zone running schemes and made several key blocks to spring chunk plays.

“We did our job,” Malot said. “We wanted to be assignment-sound. I thought we brought a lot of physicality and we did our job at the end of the day.”

As much as last year’s Week 2 loss to the Orediggers lit a fire, the Saints hope this season’s victory feeds a desire to return to the NAIA playoffs and reestablish Carroll as a force on the gridiron.

The Saints will seek out those goals with the help of offensive line chemistry built on continuity.

Sure two-time All-American center Andrew Carter transferred to Weber State in the off-season, but Jadon Lamb, Tim Sellars, Sebastian Koch and Mecham have two full years of experience lining up beside each other (in a handful of different combinations).

Helena Capital alum Conor Quick played both left and right guard last season and started last week’s season-opener on the left side of the line.

Only Mecham lined up at the same spot on Thursday as he did in the 2022 season-opener (LT), but by Game No. 7 (Rocky Mountain College), he and Quick had synced up on the left side and Koch and Sellars on the right – their positions for the 2023 opener.

“There’s never a sense of distrust between one another – I’ve never felt that,” Mecham said. “I know to trust Conor, Sebastian knows to trust Tim, and we know to trust Jadon now [at center], because he’s definitely earned our trust.”

Lamb, who started several games at guard before taking over center duties, conveyed during fall camp how his leadership is a bit different than Carter’s “dominant” style and how he almost needs to share those responsibilities, especially with right guard Sebastian Koch who is a team captain.

Nevertheless, Lamb is the one squatting over the ball calling out protections at the line of scrimmage, something he did for the first time in a game on Saturday.

“He’s come out and played confidently and he’s played hard,” Mecham said of Lamb. “He had big shoes to fill with [Andrew] Carter leaving and I feel like he’s done that very, very well…

“He’s proven that he deserves to be here just as much as everybody else.”

Relationships within offensive lines are special. On the field, they act like five fingers of a fist. Off the field, good units do most everything together.

It’s the kind of relationship that sees one lineman yell at the rest of the offense to reconvene a post-practice huddle so another can sing himself happy birthday while everyone cheers for him.

At Carroll, they call themselves “The Dozers,” but they’re part of a larger “Mushroom Society,” a phase attributed to the late coach Howard Mudd and popularized by coaching clinics around the country.

“Offensive linemen are like mushrooms,” Malot said. “You’re kinda left in the dark and expected to blossom – we get put on the side field and get a couple toys and then we gotta perform…

“We’re the mushrooms of the team.”

Carroll’s o-line wasn’t perfect on Thursday – it allowed three sacks (one on a corner blitz) and was flagged for holding on a first-down quarterback scramble in the second quarter – but showcased its potential at the beginning of what the Saints hope is a season of continual improvement.

“It was a great test for us up front, but the biggest thing is just improving every day,” Malot said.

“Coach Pfanny just talked about it. Every single day we gotta get better – assignment-sound – do our job, and just continue to improve.”

No. 15-ranked Carroll hosts No. 14 St. Thomas (Fla.) on Saturday in its home-opener.

Kick off from Nelson Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m.