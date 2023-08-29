HELENA — Carroll’s defense elevated to a different stratosphere in the final five regular-season games of 2022, yielding just 146.2 yards and 5.8 points per game during a winning streak that vaulted the Saints into the playoffs.

That defense, which finished the season ranked sixth nationally in both yards (236.9) and points (13.6) allowed, lost its vocal leaders – namely Rex Irby, Colin Sassano and Garrett Kocab – ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Enter linebacker Tucker Jones, who, for the first time in his collegiate career, was voted a team captain this preseason.

“[Leadership] was honestly the biggest void that was left,” Saints defensive coordinator Randy Bandelow said.

“It was finding those guys to step up and Tucker is probably the guy that’s been most ready to step into that role, which has been cool.”

Coming off a breakout season in which the Hamilton native paced the Saints in tackles with 59, Jones has been that voice of leadership throughout a fall camp that ends in less than 48 hours with a season-opener against Carroll’s archrival.

Accountability, Jones said, is the biggest aspect to team captain duties – holding teammates to the standard players like Irby and Sassano learned from those before them and passed down, and calling them out when they fall short.

“I think, in the end, that’s gonna make us come together as one and play efficiently,” Jones said.

Saints defensive coordinator Randy Bandelow described Jones as “ridiculously strong”, adding that he’s bulked up to 225 pounds after playing his final high school season at Hamilton in the 180-pound range.

Jones played in Carroll’s two most recent NAIA playoff games, doing so as a freshman during the COVID-altered spring 2021 season.

He’s played a lot of football – 25 games with two years of eligibility remaining – and showcased time and time again the tremendous football IQ that makes him perfect for the job of Carroll’s on-field defensive coach.

“There’s been times where he’d come to the sideline after a play and he’d say, ‘oh my God, that’s the play they ran two years ago against such and such,’” Bandelow said.

“He’s just got that kind of brain that it stuck with him and he was able to pull that from the memory bank and diagnose on the field that fast.”

“I think his best trait is [the game] never seems to be going too fast out there. Even in important situations in games, he’s able to slow it down and get us into the right call.”

Carroll’s defense allowed its second-most single-game points of the 2022 season – 26 – against Montana Tech a year ago in Butte in a game the Saints lost.

In less than two days, Jones and company hope to avenge that performance in a contest Jones said the team is “mentally locked in” for.

He’ll have a new MIKE linebacker, Ben Held, beside him, fellow team captain Garrett Worden in front of him, and a couple new corners behind him for the first defensive snap on Thursday.

“I think we need to create turnovers,” Jones said. “That’s key to every single defensive game [plan]. I think that’s one goal that we’re looking forward to for the rest of the season, and especially on Thursday night.”

While Thursday’s season-opener is a non-conference game, the winner will reap the benefits of a victory over nationally-ranked competition, and hold bragging rights until November in a series that’s deadlocked at 6-6 dating back to 2014.

“Nothing beats the first game of the season,” Jones said. “It’s gonna be a great atmosphere down in Butte – Thursday night game. It’s gonna be fun, a lotta people there, it’s gonna be exciting…

“Definitely fired up.”