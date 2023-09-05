HELENA — Sloppy practice field conditions from hours of consistent rain were seemingly perfect for the morning of a day many Carroll supporters feared might never come.

After years of talk and setbacks, the playing surface of Nelson Stadium is finally getting a facelift.

College officials announced Tuesday the $5 million Nelson Stadium Enhancement Project is moving forward.

By the start of the 2024 football season, Carroll President John Cech proclaimed, the stadium will be renovated with state-of-the-art synthetic turf and stadium lights, an upgrade he said will increase usage of the 22-year-old facility.

“This project, like never before, will bring us together to celebrate our state, our community, our wonderful young athletes, and this Helena community,” Cech said.

Roughly $710,000 has already been raised toward the college’s goal, and turf from Shaw Sports Turf is ordered, but the remaining funds are needed by the spring when officials hope to break ground.

A May Board of Trustees meeting produced unanimous approval to move forward with the project now, current BoT member Tom Downey said on Tuesday.

As a co-chair of the fundraising campaign with John Michelotti, Downey said they plan to be “very, very aggressive” with campaign strategies, but that there is institutional support for bank loans to bridge the gap, if needed.

“Trying to raise money for something that may or may not ever occur has been a real problem,” Downey said.

“...A unanimous vote was done expressing confidence in a fundraising plan overseen and developed by Chris Aimone of Carroll College Office of Institutional Advancement in collaboration with John Cech and [athletic director] Charlie Gross.”

Of the $5 million, roughly 80 percent is earmarked for construction costs stemming from three components of phase one (synthetic turf, lights, concrete retaining wall).

Carroll hopes, through fundraising, to create a roughly $1 million endowment to help with maintenance costs associated with these upgrades.

Officials could not provide an updated project budget on Tuesday, but a publicly available one from Oct. 26, 2022, estimates just over $2 million for purchase and installation of turf, roughly $750,000 for the building of a retaining wall, and just over $1 million for NCAA Regional Broadcast lights.

Visitor bleachers and other upgrades are planned for a future phase of construction.

As for the field itself, approximate dimensions will be 375 feet long by 249 feet wide, enough space to continue accommodating football and men’s and women’s soccer.

Space will also be available for a softball home plate with a 25-foot space behind it for a back-stop, and 200-foot portable fence for practice and games.

The new turf will retain the purple and white checkerboard end zones and will feature the block Carroll “C” at midfield.

Cech described Tuesday’s news as a “significant investment in the future of Carroll College” and added “we are taking Carroll to a new level and taking the Helena community with us.”

Carroll estimates approximately 160,000 attendees will visit Nelson Stadium for the “various athletic and community events” the new surface and lights will accommodate over the next five years.

Downey said naming rights opportunities for the field are still being pursued and that a “large corporate sponsorship” is possible.

According to the college, an economic impact study conducted by Circle Analytics revealed that, over the next five years, Lewis & Clark County will benefit from $22.77 million in revenue generated by the Nelson Stadium upgrades.

Carroll head football coach Troy Purcell said it will also allow his team to “play fast” all year round and aid in recruiting.

Of the nine current football-playing members in the Frontier Conference, Carroll and Montana Western are the final two programs to make the switch to turf. Western announced last month it would begin construction on a new on-campus football facility this fall.

Groundbreaking at Nelson Stadium could begin as early as February, depending on the weather.

“It is going to happen and it will be done in time for the first football game in the summer of 2024,” Cech said.