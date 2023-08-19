HELENA — Quinn Belcher, a redshirt sophomore wide-out from Helena Capital, made the catch of the day Saturday when he climbed the ladder to haul in a 50-yard completion from Quinn Stamps, underpinning a bullish day for Carroll’s offense in a preseason scrimmage.

“It kinda evened out and I think the defense won at the end,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “Blown assignments – we gotta get it cleaned up a little bit on defense and make sure our communication is right. There’s a lot of blown assignments on the offense, too, that you just didn’t see…

“Everybody came out healthy, that’s the biggest thing you worry about in these [scrimmages], but I thought we got a lot of good reps in and it’s very encouraging to see [the players’] effort.”

Carroll’s purple (first team) offense drove the field on its first drive, picking up three third down conversions, and scoring on a 10-yard pass from Jack Prka to running back Duncan Kraft.

It took only a handful of seconds for redshirt senior Jaden Harrison to take a first-play slant route 50ish yards for a touchdown on the first team’s second drive.

In all, Carroll’s first team offense converted its first five third down opportunities and showed an ability to consistently move the football, albeit against a defense without several key pieces who will start for the Saints on Saturdays.

“We made some contested catches, o-line was doing their job blocking, quarterback was putting the ball on the money, it was great,” Carroll tight end Carson Ochoa said.

“We try to build each other up and get each other going right away,” Carroll center Jadon Lamb said of how the offensive line embodies a ‘start fast’ mentality that’s been preached by the coaching staff this fall camp.

“This year, I feel a definite change in the energy – we wanna come out and we wanna dominate all four quarters. We’re just trying to build that good energy up from Day 1.”

Ochoa, who is in line for the lion's share of snaps at tight end following the graduation of Tony Collins, showcased on Saturday why he could be primed for a breakout campaign.

The redshirt sophomore caught one of those early third down conversions, then made back-to-back grabs totaling roughly 55 yards to set up a Camron Rothie touchdown that capped the purple team’s two-minute drive.

“Ochoa probably played the best overall scrimmage/game I’ve seen him play,” Purcell said. “[He had] opportunities to make big plays and make those catches when he needed to make them, and then his blocking ability…

“He’s fun to watch – it’s fun to have an athletic tight end that’s gonna be a threat for a defense.”

Ochoa caught no more than three passes in a single game last season, but did end the year with a touchdown against Grand View in the first round of the NAIA Football Championship Series.

He averaged 14.2 yards per catch on 13 receptions last season, and said Saturday that he learned plenty playing behind Collins to make an impact if called upon.

“He’s always had that fire in him,” Lamb said of Ochoa. “I don’t have any doubt that he’s gonna take the lead or that he’s gonna step up and be who we need him to be.”

Carroll’s defense struggled to be on the same page at all times Saturday.

The purple and gold (second team) units did seem to round into form late in the scrimmage, though, with safety Tug Smith getting a critical pass break-up on a throw to the end zone and Anfernee Cooper coming up with an interception on a quick slant route.

A Carroll wide-out was left uncovered on the final play of the scrimmage, though, a blown assignment that would have resulted in a touchdown had the receiver not dropped the football.

“It’s one of those things, you just gotta go out there and do it,” Carroll defensive coordinator Randy Bandelow said of the struggles.

“This is a lot of these guys’ first time [playing] in a live setting like that and fighting for jobs. You get to see who has the mental wherewithal to be able to withstand those situations and get their eyes right and do the right thing.”

A young defensive back who did make several impact plays was true freshman Jayden Diaz (Gilbert, Arizona).

Working with the fourth-team defense, he stepped in front of a Noah Fuailetolo pass to save what likely would’ve been a touchdown. On a later drive, Diaz broke up a pass to stall Carroll’s offense.

Originally recruited to Carroll to play safety, Diaz was moved to corner during fall camp and had only recently been switched back to his more natural position.

“The thing I was proud of with Jayden is he did it with good eyes – good eye discipline – and used the techniques we’re coaching,” Bandelow said.

Now less than two weeks before their season-opener against Montana Tech, the Saints will begin transitioning to more opponent-specific practices following a day off on Sunday.

Another preseason scrimmage is scheduled for next Saturday where Carroll will attempt to simulate a game day.

“It’s the most excited I’ve been since last season, our last game,” Ochoa said. “I can’t wait to go to Butte and get stuff done.”