HELENA — Luke Jensen hopes to be in dental school this time next year.

So, for the Butte-born, Anaconda-raised and Butte Central graduate, Thursday night’s season-opener at Alumni Coliseum in Butte is likely to be the final time the fifth-year Carroll College wide receiver plays in front of hometown fans.

“There’s always a great rivalry when I go home during the holidays,” Jensen said. “You got a lot of guys from that area up here at Carroll, so it’s always fun to jaw back and forth with your friends…

“Once you get to that game day, any guy in green, you don’t look at them the same.”

In a career that’s been ravaged by injuries – everything from high ankle sprains to “snapped” tendons to a broken collarbone – Jensen has been credited with just three total catches in the last three seasons, plus a handful of kick off returns last year.

He’s still chasing that breakout collegiate campaign and his first career touchdown.

“Hasn’t been easy, but I’ve been able to persevere and I’m hoping in this last season everything just comes together and I have the season that I always dreamt of,” Jensen said.

Knock on wood, the 6-foot, 200-pound wide-out is less than a week away from completing the preseason healthy – along with all of Carroll’s other first- and second-team receivers – and could very well get the chance to score his first touchdown in Butte.

“That’d mean everything,” Jensen said. “In front of my support system and for all these guys, these coaches – it’s something I dream about at night.”

Through all the injuries, Jensen has carved out a role with Carroll’s second-team offense.

A year after returning every wide receiver on the depth chart, the Saints hope 2023 is the year players like Jensen, Camron Rothie, Chris Akulschin, Jake Brown and Jaden Harrison all remain healthy and able to contribute.

When that’s the case – and it hasn’t been the last couple seasons – Carroll’s goal is to rotate at that position regularly.

Jensen has showcased his skill in flashes at scrimmages and in spring games. The final hurdle is showing up on Saturdays.

“He has been as dedicated an individual as we’ve had in our program when it comes to off-season conditioning or summer conditioning and weights,” Saints offensive coordinator and wide receiver coach Alex Pfannenstiel said.

“He’s a guy who practices hard every single day and has put in a lot of time to really grow as a football player. Really looking forward to seeing what he’s able to do and how he’s able to help us as a senior now that he’s happy, healthy, and ready to roll.”

Jensen, to borrow a phrase from Carroll head coach Troy Purcell, has ridden the wave of ups and downs that injuries create. He said it’s because of his teammates and coaches, and a brotherhood at Carroll, that he’s stayed locked into football.

He also carries the thought of his cousin, Jonah Davis, with him every day in the form of a blue band on his left wrist.

Davis, Jensen said, was born with half of a heart, but as a 13-year-old boy, he’s thriving with a brand new Instagram account.

Jensen hopes his cousin will be able to at least stream next week’s game, but added, “I’ve always got him by my side.”

For Carroll’s No. 13, year five has been all about executing the finer details of route-running and blocking – paying attention to the little things that create one big thing.

Jensen said that’s the key to, not only his success, but Carroll’s as a whole on what is forecasted to be a perfect late-summer night in Butte.

“It’s just coming together as a team and taking all those small details and finally putting the pieces together,” Jensen said. “We’re so close and I feel like we’re just about to pop…

“The smallest things make the biggest difference. They say it’s a game of inches and it’s true. I think we’re just on the cusp of that and I’m hoping it comes together on Thursday night.”

Jensen and the Saints kick off against Montana Tech on Thursday at 6 p.m.

The game will not count toward the teams’ conference records, but will be a battle of two top-20 NAIA football programs.

