BUTTE — Carroll and Montana Tech headed to the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s season-opener separated by the same amount of points (one) as positions in the preseason NAIA poll released earlier in August.

No. 15-ranked Carroll prevailed 21-19 over No. 16-ranked Tech, capturing a fourth win over the Orediggers in its last five chances.

Before Thursday night, the last time these two programs met as nationally-ranked opponents (Sept. 3, 2016), a game-winning field goal was the difference in a 27-24 Carroll victory.

This time, a missed field goal and failed two-point conversion spelled defeat for Tech.

“That was unbelievable,” Carroll quarterback Jack Prka said. “Our O-line – those guys battled their asses off and I’m super proud of them…

“Just run the freaking ball – Baxter Tuggle, Duncan Kraft, those guys are awesome.”

Here are five takeaways from Carroll’s season-opening non-conference victory

1. Bend Don’t Break Carroll D

Three Tech redzone drives – one at the end of the first half, one in the middle of the third quarter, and one late in the third off a short field – resulted in just six Oredigger points and a missed go-ahead field goal.

Tech racked up 370 yards of offense in the loss, over 100 coming on just two plays (Wyatt Alexander’s 62-yard TD and Blake Counts’ 39-yard TD), but inside the 20s, the Saints’ defense held firm all night.

“We protect every inch of the field, that’s what coach always says,” Carroll safety Tug Smith said. “That’s what we did.”

Needing a game-tying two-point conversion with under five minutes to play, Blake Counts ran into a host of Saints defenders about a yard short of the pylon.

In the third quarter, trailing by four, an errant snap put Tech behind the chains.

A Blake Thelen pass to the endzone was tipped just enough by Smith to fall behind its intended target. Tech settled for a field goal, pulling the Orediggers with a point, the closest they’d get.

“No. 1 ran a fade and I knew [cornerback] Elijah [Larson] had him, so I figured I’d help over,” Smith said. “Just got lucky – right spot at the right time, just barely got a finger on it…

“[Thelen] almost snuck it through, but got lucky enough, I guess.”

All told, the Orediggers’ offense left 17 points on the table with its struggles in the red zone.

2. Big-Play Orediggers

Total offense (370), passing yards (255), and average gain per play (7.4 yards) all went in favor of the Orediggers Thursday night.

Redshirt junior Wyatt Alexander, who helped fill the role of No. 1 receiver with Kyle Torgerson unavailable, caught six passes for 136 yards and a touchdown.

His 62-yarder in the second quarter was part of 13-straight points by the Tech offense and Alexander caught two passes on the Orediggers’ final drive.

Redshirt sophomore Jordan Jackson averaged 15.6 yards per catch in the loss.

It was his reception on a screen play that set up Alexander’s long score and a 28-yard catch and run on third and 11 that allowed Tech to score points before the half.

Thelen’s 255 yards passing on Thursday night were his second-most as an Oredigger.

3. Third Down? No Problem

Carroll converted two third downs on its game-opening scoring drive and four more on a 15-play, 80-yard march down the field that ate up seven minutes and 52 seconds and put the Saints up 14-0.

In all, Carroll picked up 10 of its 15 third-down opportunities in the victory, but none bigger than a third and seven at their 25-yard line clinging to a two-point advantage with under three minutes to play.

Redshirt senior Camon Rothie caught a nine-yard pass with a Tech defender draped all over him, a ball Prka nearly didn’t release in time as a lineman beared down on him.

“I was supposed to run middle of the numbers, middle of the field,” Rothie said. “I saw Jack roll out, so I kinda just followed him. He locked eyes with me and after that I kinda blacked out…

“I remember just going up and getting [the ball], that’s pretty much all I remember.”

Chris Akulschin, as part of his six-catch, 61-yard day, made three catches on third down, as did tight end Carson Ochoa.

“We had some great play calls,” Ochoa said. “Coach Pfanny drew up some great play calls specifically for [Tech] and we ran them how we wanted to…

“We caught the ball when we needed to, Jack made the throws when he needed to, O-line blocked when they needed to. We got it done.”

Carroll ran 69 offensive plays in the victory, picking up 25 first downs.

Key third down conversions led to all three of the Saints’ scores.

“That’s probably why we won the game,” Rothie said.

4. Joystick Jack Prka

Do you think the nickname will stick? Probably not, but it should after what the Saints signal-caller did on a nine-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter of a one-score game.

The Saints clutching a one-point lead, Prka took the snap, faked the handoff, briefly looked at one of his receivers, dodged a would-be tackler, tucked the football, juked one defender and then two more (who ended up tackling each other), before lunging into the end zone and throwing his hands into the air in celebration.

“It’s kinda instinctual, I kinda just black out,” Prka said. “I don’t know, maybe I revert back to my childhood days playing in the front yard with my dad.”

And wasn’t even the first time Prka had broken out the joystick like he was playing Madden.

5. 5K

Ever wonder what 5,062 screaming football fans sound like at full throat?

PS, it’s loud.

That was the announced attendance for Thursday’s night Copper Game at Alumni Coliseum, roughly 200 people more than witnessed last year’s game in person.

The crowd obviously favored Tech, but Carroll traveled well and Saints fans were rewarded with a victorious rendition of the school's fight song post game.

Photos: Montana Tech season opener vs Carroll College