HELENA — Five Carroll College softball players filed a discrimination lawsuit on Friday against Carroll College alleging Title IX violations.
The lawsuit alleges that Carroll College has unlawfully discriminated against female student athletes in areas including provision of practice facilities and competition facilities, provision of training facilities and locker rooms, funding scholarships and fundraising opportunities, provision of equipment and supplies, scheduling games and practice times and travel, according to the court documents.
The players, three current and two former, who have requested to remain anonymous, have stated that they want equal treatment and benefits under Title IX.
According to the US Department of Education, Title IX was established in 1972 and states that no person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participating in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.
“Due to Carroll College’s failure to initiate any plan to remedy its non-compliance with Title IX, or even acknowledge the pervasive inequities that exist throughout the athletic department, my clients are now forced to file this lawsuit on behalf of all female student athletes who have come before them, are currently enrolled, and those who will follow them in the years to come,” said attorney Dylan McFarland of Knight Nicastro MacKay, LLC.
Carroll College Vice President of Enrollment Management and Marketing, Chato Hazelbaker, said that the university was unable to comment on specific allegations because Carroll has not been served with the complaint.
Hazelbaker also said Carroll College retained an independent consultant to conduct a comprehensive review of its Athletic Department in 2019, which concluded the college was compliant with Title IX.
Carroll Athletic Director Charlie Gross was also contacted and did not comment for the same reasons.
The players have argued that every male student athlete participating in or on a Carroll athletic team, outside of the golf team, has a dedicated on-campus practice and playing facility. Male athletes also have priority use of the school’s facilities, and they don’t have to share facilities with city sponsored athletic programs, youth programs or general recreational use.
Softball was added to Carroll athletics before the 2015 season and has been played at Centennial Park, which is owned by the city of Helena. The court documents state that softball players are not allowed to use the city facilities outside of the schedule set by the city and have no space for extra individual practice outside of the designated team practice times.
The lawsuit also says that the softball team is required to perform its own maintenance on the city field with its own equipment, and the field frequently becomes unplayable due to overuse by various other programs that are allowed use of the facility.
A lack of scholarship opportunities and cuts to the equipment and travel budgets compared to other Carroll athletic programs were also brought up.
“This lawsuit is an effort to effectuate necessary and overdue change at Carroll College,” McFarland said. “Our clients have exhausted all other avenues in their attempts to compel Carroll College to improve upon and correct the inequities that currently exist and have long existed in the athletic department.”
Carroll softball started its season on Feb. 7 and will play its first 10 games away from Helena. Its first home game at Centennial Park will be on Feb. 28.
Aaron Jackson, who has been the head coach since the program began, did not return the Independent Record’s phone calls.
