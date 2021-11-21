BILLINGS — Carroll College scored the first 14 points of the game and went on to a 70-53 nonconference women's basketball victory over Montana State Billings on Sunday at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
Carroll, ranked sixth in the NAIA, improved to 7-1. The NCAA Division II Yellowjackets fell to 5-2.
Danielle Wagner missed her career-high point total by two points, finishing with 26 points. Her night was fueled by a 10 of 13 performance from the field, including 6 of 8 beyond the 3-point arc.
Jamie Pickens notched a double-double for the Saints with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Christine Denny added 12 points. Kamden Hilborn dished out nine assists for Carroll.
Cariann Kunkel and Natalie Andreas each scored 11 points to lead MSU Billings.
Overall, the Yellowjackets were just 1 of 17 from 3-point range. For the game, Carroll had a shooting percentage of 52.8 and MSUB 38.3.
Carroll led 20-6 after the first quarter and 32-22 at the break. Both teams scored 23 points in the third quarter, and the Saints outscored MSUB 15-8 in the final stanza.
"Carroll is a very talented and well-coached team,” said MSUB coach Kevin Woodin in a school press release. “They jumped on us early and we had to play catch up all day. Our bench sparked us in both halves, and I felt we made quite a run in the third quarter and were within striking distance for most of the fourth quarter."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.