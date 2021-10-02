BILLINGS — Lexie Gleasman led three players into double digits with kills as Carroll College defeated Rocky Mountain College 25-16, 34-32, 17-25, 25-19 Friday night in Frontier College volleyball at the Fortin Center.
Gleasman finished with a match-high 18 kills, while Taelyr Krantz added 13 and Elizabeth Huiser 10 for the Saints (9-10, 2-1). Kylie Kackman and Hannah Schweikert both had 24 assists and Julie Carr led all players with 47 digs. The Saints had 145 digs in all as Mara Lynch added 20.
The Battlin’ Bears (9-10, 1-1) were led by Makenna Bushman and Taylor Wolf with 14 and 12 kills, respectively. Ayla Embry had 42 digs — Rocky finished the match with 123 — and Emma Fox had a team-high 24 assists.
